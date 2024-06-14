The names of four new victims of impaired driving have been engraved on the Memorial Artwork in Québec City  

QUEBEC CITY, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The families of those who have been killed in impaired driving crashes will gather today to honour the memory of their loved ones and to unveil the four new names that have been added to the Quebec Memorial Artwork.

Following the lighting of candles in honour of each victim, parents and friends will attend the unveiling of the new names that have been engraved on this artwork bordering Parc de l’Amérique latine in Québec City. The artwork features three translucent panels set along a broken line representing a broken road and the broken lives of all those who have been impacted by impaired driving. The victims’ names are engraved on one of the translucent panels and new names are added every year at the request of the families.

“This powerful artwork is a lasting and tangible tribute to all the innocent victims senselessly killed as a result of impaired driving, said Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada’s National President, who is on site today to speak at the ceremony. We hope that this tribute to their loved ones will bring some solace to the families and that this artwork will serve both as a deterrent and powerful reminder of the importance of never driving impaired.”

In addition to Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada’s National President, who will be speaking at the event, our special guest, Sylvain Lévesque, Member for Chauveau and Second Vice-President of the National Assembly of Québec, will speak once again this year to the families who are very appreciative of the support and compassion of their elected officials.

MADD Canada thanks the Commission de la capitale nationale du Québec for supporting the creation of this memorial artwork and the annual ceremonies.

MADD Canada has established Provincial Monuments in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Ontario. Plans are currently underway for the establishment of monuments in British Columbia and Prince Edward Island.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. Visit www.madd.ca for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Marie Claude Morin, Regional Manager and Victim Services Manager for Quebec, MADD Canada, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 233, mmorin@madd.ca