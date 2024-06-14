GenTwo and issuance.swiss, powered by Apex Group, Forge Strategic Partnership for Digital Assets AMC and ETP Issuance

Zurich, 14 June, 2024 – GenTwo, the leading Swiss fintech and pioneer in the use of Actively Managed Certificates (AMCs), and issuance.swiss AG, an innovative exchange-traded products (ETPs) provider powered by Apex Group, today announce a strategic partnership to leverage their respective expertise for the development and issuance of pioneering ETPs and AMCs.

Under the terms of the partnership, issuance.swiss will in future refer all of its AMC business to GenTwo, while GenTwo will refer its ETP business to issuance.swiss. The result will benefit clients of both companies by expanding the range of digital asset investment vehicles available to them and enabling better portfolio diversification opportunities.Going forward issuance.swiss clients can leverage GenTwo’s expertise and the technology of its marketleading GenTwo Pro platform for the issuance of all their AMCs, providing a more streamlined product issuance process and increasing operational efficiency. GenTwo clients gain the ability to swiftly and quickly issue cryptocurrency ETPs to the market by leveraging issuance.swiss's agile specialist teams and platform. Clients also benefit from issuance.swiss’s infrastructure and European listing capabilities using Apex Group – a global service provider with USD 3.1 trillion in assets under management – as fund administrator.

"We are delighted to join forces with issuance.swiss and Apex Group, allowing our clients to tap into their unrivalled ETP issuance proficiency," said Philippe A. Naegeli, co-founder and CEO of GenTwo. "This marks yet another milestone in our mission to support portfolio diversification through Assetization and allow investors worldwide to invest in what they believe in."

Bruce Jackson, CFA, Chief of Digital Asset Funds and Business at Apex Group, and Director of issuance.swiss added, "GenTwo is a true trailblazer in the AMC space and this is a great opportunity to collaborate with them on unique AMC and ETP offerings, furthering our shared vision of enabling mass customization of financial products. This partnership also embodies the value of our issuance-as-a-service model, streamlining the process for our issuing clients, while delivering this efficiency to their respective client bases as incremental investment return."

Press Contact

Email Press@issuance.swiss - Tel +41 44 551 0052

About GenTwo



Founded in 2018, GenTwo is a Swiss-based B2B fintech company that operates globally with the mission to expand the investment universe by making all assets investable. GenTwo has built a financial engineering network based on two pillars. Its proprietary platform solution GenTwo PRO empowers investment professionals to create unlimited, white-labeled investment solutions. Its AssetRush event series, which has established itself on the Swiss financial services industry calendar, provides a unique forum for showcasing the investment revolution that its next generation securitization platform is helping to catalyze. GenTwo currently has over 3.5 billion US dollars in Assets under Service (AuS). GenTwo Digital is a subsidiary of GenTwo, bridging the gap between traditional and digital assets.

About issuance.swiss

issuance.swiss AG is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) dedicated to listing financial products on Europe's regulated markets. Headquartered in Zug (Switzerland), and affiliated to Apex Group Ltd, a global financial services provider with $3000bn AuM, issuance.swiss offers a turnkey solution for European and American customers to implement their digital asset strategies through the listing of exchange-traded products on stock exchanges. The issuance.swiss team of experts enables their clients to manage the compliance and regulatory constraints while offering them all the service providers required for rapid market launch and controlled operational costs.

Apex Group

Apex Group, established in Bermuda in 2003, is a global financial services provider. With over 13,000 employees globally, Apex Group provides services into 50 jurisdictions delivering an expansive range of services to asset managers, financial institutions, private clients, and family offices. The Group has continually improved and evolved its capabilities to offer a single-source solution through establishing the broadest range of services in the industry; including fund raising solutions, fund administration, digital onboarding and bank accounts, depositary, custody, super ManCo, corporate services and a pioneering ESG Ratings and Advisory solution. Apex Group’s purpose is to be more than just a financial services provider and is committed to driving positive change to address three core areas; the Environment and Climate Change, Women’s Empowerment and Economic Independence, Education and Social Mobility.

Attachment