Correction: Dividend Declaration

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Company wishes to notify the following correction to the recent “Dividend Declaration” announcement published on 11 June 2024 due to an incorrect accounting period reference as follows:

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to declare an interim dividend relating to interim accounts for the period to 24 May 2024 of 3.3p per share, which will be paid on 12 July 2024. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 27 June 2024 and the record date for payment will be 28 June 2024.

