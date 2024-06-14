ALSTOM SA: Alstom signs a €430 million contract for 10 Aventra trains with associated maintenance for the Elizabeth line in London

Alstom signs a €430 million contract for 10 Aventra trains with associated maintenance for the Elizabeth line in London

Contract worth around €430 million for 10 nine-car Aventra trains and maintenance until 2046

Trains to be manufactured at Alstom’s facility in Derby

14 June 2024 – Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a contract worth around €430 million for 10 new nine-car Aventra trains for Transport for London’s Elizabeth line, along with associated maintenance until 2046.

Opened in 2022, the Elizabeth line continues to experience passenger demand ahead of predictions and its current 70-strong fleet of Alstom-built Aventra Class 345 trains would be insufficient to meet demand later this decade and through the 2030s.

Like the rest of the fleet, the additional Aventra electric multiple unit (EMU) passenger trains will be built at Alstom’s historic Derby Litchurch Lane Works, the only UK facility that designs, engineers, builds and tests trains for domestic and export markets.



“We are delighted to now have a confirmed workload for Derby Litchurch Lane and our supply chain across the UK.” said Nick Crossfield, Managing Director UK and Ireland at Alstom.



He added: “The UK remains one of Alstom’s most important global markets.”



The contract includes new trains which are funded by £220.5 million from the Department for Transport, with Transport for London also contracting for the provision of train maintenance on the units until 2046.



Derby Litchurch Lane Works is Alstom’s largest manufacturing facility globally. The factory was opened by the Midland Railway in 1876 and the city of Derby has been building trains continually since 1839.

