IN7.COM LTD 2024 Goals: Expands Indian Market and Fortifies Charitable Activities

Mumbai, India, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN7.COM, a highly popular gaming and online sports platform, primarily caters to the Indian market and has expanded its services to Brazil. Bolstered by rapid growth in the online sports and gaming sectors, IN7.COM LTD plans to enlarge its local service team to over 1000 professionals by the end of 2024. This expansion encompasses a spectrum of roles, including seasoned gaming specialists such as customer support, product managers, data scientists, analysts, as well as social media and digital marketing experts, and engineers. The objective is clear: to elevate user experience and platform performance, ensuring seamless support and service delivery while crafting captivating, visually stunning, and technologically advanced gaming experiences.

Charitable Activities:

IN7.COM LTD owns a charitable department, actively engaging with communities in need by reinvesting a portion of its profits into societal welfare. IN7.COM's charitable activities encompass providing vital assistance to impoverished regions and caring for stray animals. Last week, employees of the department distributed heartwarming gifts to two children's charity homes in Africa, containing essentials such as rice, beef, pencils, books, snacks, and toys. The department head said, "IN7.COM also plans to establish a sports charity organization in the future, aiming to offer sustainable growth opportunities for outstanding individuals, groups, or organizations dedicated to sports development."

About IN7.COM:

IN7.COM LTD is dedicated to delivering top-notch online gaming and sports experiences, encompassing a diverse array of electronic games and sporting events to satiate the entertainment cravings of its vast user base. Leveraging advanced technologies such as AI-driven gaming engines and data analytics, IN7.COM offers personalized gaming experiences tailored to individual preferences. In the realm of sports events, enthusiasts are afforded the opportunity to curate their own player teams for upcoming matches. Leveraging advanced data analytics and machine learning technologies, IN7.COM provides real-time updates on player performance, offering in-depth analysis and predictions to enhance the accuracy of player decisions.