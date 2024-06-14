Rafael Holdings Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

NEWARK, N.J., June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL), today reported its financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of fiscal 2024 ended April 30, 2024.



“During fiscal 2024, we have continued to develop our existing portfolio while actively evaluating opportunities for strategic investment,” said Bill Conkling, CEO of Rafael Holdings. Bill added, “We are particularly pleased that Cyclo Therapeutics (Nasdaq:CYTH) announced the completion of enrollment in its pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating Trappsol® Cyclo™ for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1, a rare and fatal genetic disease. We are also encouraged by the execution at Day Three Labs, as it began generating revenue by reimagining existing cannabis offerings with pharmaceutical-grade technology to bring to market better, cleaner, more precise, and predictable products.”

Rafael Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

As of April 30, 2024, we had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $72.4 million.

For the three months ended April 30, 2024, we recorded a net loss from continuing operations attributable to Rafael Holdings of $32.4 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, versus a net loss from continuing operations of $1.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the year ago period. The net loss reported during the third quarter was driven by an in-process research and development expense of $89.9 million, offset by a recovery of receivables from Cornerstone of $31.3 million due to the Company’s additional investment in Cornerstone during Q3, which for accounting purposes was treated as the acquisition of Cornerstone. During the second quarter of 2024, we increased our investment in Day Three Labs and now hold a majority interest in the company with 79% of the shares outstanding and began consolidating its financial results in January 2024. Also, for the three months ended April 30, 2024, we recognized a $4.4 million unrealized loss on our investment in Cyclo Therapeutics.

For the three months ended April 30, 2024, research and development expenses were $1.5 million compared to $0.7 million in the year ago period. The year over year increase relates to new activity at Cornerstone and Day Three Labs.

For the three months ended April 30, 2024, general and administrative expenses were $1.9 million. For the same period in the prior year, general and administrative expenses were $2.3 million. The decrease is primarily due to the decreases in payroll and payroll related expenses.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. First Nine Months Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

For the nine months ended April 30, 2024, we recorded a net loss from continuing operations attributable to Rafael Holdings of $29.9 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, versus a net loss from continuing operations of $9.6 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the year ago period. The net loss recorded during the first three quarters of fiscal 2024 was driven by an in-process research and development expense of $89.9 million, a loss of $1.6 million on our initial investment in Day Three Labs, offset by a recovery of receivables from Cornerstone of $31.3 million and an unrealized gain of $3.2 million on our investment in Cyclo Therapeutics. During the second quarter of 2024, we increased our investment in Day Three Labs and now hold a majority interest in the company with 79% of the shares outstanding and we began reporting consolidated financial results in January 2024.

For the nine months ended April 30, 2024, research and development expenses were $2.6 million compared to $5.0 million in the year ago period. The year over year reduction is due to the winding down of early-stage programs, including at Barer Institute.

For the nine months ended April 30, 2024, general and administrative expenses were $6.5 million. For the same period in the prior year, general and administrative expenses were $7.5 million. The decrease was primarily related to a decrease in non-cash stock-based compensation and payroll expenses.

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.

Rafael Holdings is a holding company with interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, including a majority investment in Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc., a cancer metabolism-based therapeutics company, a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, the Barer Institute Inc., a wholly-owned preclinical cancer metabolism research operation, an investment in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for patients and families living with challenging diseases through its lead therapeutic asset, Trappsol® Cyclo™, a majority investment in Day Three Labs, Inc., a company which reimagines existing cannabis offerings with pharmaceutical-grade technology and innovation like Unlokt™ to bring to market better, cleaner, more precise and predictable products in the cannabis industry, and a majority interest in Rafael Medical Devices, LLC, an orthopedic-focused medical device company developing instruments to advance minimally invasive surgeries. The Company’s primary focus is to expand our investment portfolio through opportunistic and strategic investments including therapeutics which address high unmet medical needs.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates; plans regarding the further evaluation of clinical data; and the potential of our pipeline, including our internal cancer metabolism research programs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2023, and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) April 30, 2024 July 31, 2023 ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,436 $ 21,498 Available-for-sale securities 64,941 57,714 Interest receivable 541 387 Convertible note receivable, related party — 1,921 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $245 at April 30, 2024 and July 31, 2023 443 213 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 445 914 Investment in equity securities — 294 Total current assets 73,806 82,941 Property and equipment, net 2,156 1,695 Investments – Other Pharmaceuticals — 65 Investments – Hedge Funds 2,366 4,984 Investment – Day Three — 2,797 Investments – Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. 15,172 4,763 Convertible note receivable 1,053 — Goodwill 3,571 — Intangible assets, net 1,851 — In-process research and development 1,575 1,575 Other assets 73 9 TOTAL ASSETS $ 101,623 $ 98,829 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 2,571 $ 333 Accrued expenses 1,745 763 Convertible notes 614 — Other current liabilities 168 1,023 Due to related parties 743 26 Installment note payable 1,700 — Total current liabilities 7,541 2,145 Accrued expenses, noncurrent 2,826 — Convertible notes, noncurrent 71 — Deferred income tax liabilities, net 613 — Other liabilities 13 55 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 11,064 $ 2,200 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2024 and July 31, 2023 8 8 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 23,983,519 issued and 23,677,559 outstanding (excluding treasury shares of 101,487) as of April 30, 2024, and 23,635,709 shares issued and 23,490,527 shares outstanding as of July 31, 2023 238 236 Additional paid-in capital 279,636 264,010 Accumulated deficit (197,275 ) (167,333 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 101,487 and 0 Class B shares as of April 30, 2024 and July 31, 2023, respectively (168 ) — Accumulated other comprehensive loss related to unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities (38 ) (353 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income related to foreign currency translation adjustment 3,699 3,725 Total equity attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc. 86,100 100,293 Noncontrolling interests 4,459 (3,664 ) TOTAL EQUITY 90,559 96,629 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 101,623 $ 98,829



