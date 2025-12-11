Rafael Holdings Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) today reported its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2026 ended October 31, 2025.

“We remain pleased with the progress of our pivotal Phase 3 TransportNPC study evaluating Trappsol® Cyclo™ for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1, which the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) recommended continuing after their review of prespecified safety and efficacy data at 48 weeks. We believe that Trappsol® Cyclo™ could provide an important new treatment option for patients suffering from this rare and fatal genetic disease,” said Howard Jonas, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Rafael Holdings.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

As of October 31, 2025, we had cash and cash equivalents of $45.5 million.

For the three months ended October 31, 2025, we recorded a net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings of $9.8 million, or $0.19 per share, versus a net loss of $9.0 million, or $0.37 per share in the year ago period. The year over year increase in net loss is attributable to the consolidation of Cyclo Therapeutic’s expenses following the acquisition of Cyclo in March 2025.

Research and development expenses were $7.5 million for the three months ended October 31, 2025, compared to $1.3 million in the year ago period. The year over year increase relates to the inclusion in the current year period of spending at Cyclo following the March 2025 acquisition.

General and administrative expenses were $2.8 million for the three months ended October 31, 2025, compared to $2.5 million in the year ago period. The year over year increase relates to the inclusion of expenses at Cyclo following the March 2025 acquisition.

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops pharmaceuticals and holds interests in clinical and early stage companies that develop pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Our lead candidate is Trappsol® Cyclo™, which is being evaluated in clinical trials for the potential treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (“NPC1”), a rare, fatal and progressive genetic disorder. We also hold interests in other clinical-stage and early-stage pharmaceutical development companies and an orthopedic-focused medical device company. Our lead candidate, Trappsol® Cyclo™, is the subject of an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates; plans regarding the further evaluation of clinical data; and the potential of our pipeline, including our internal cancer metabolism research programs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2024, and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Contact:
Barbara Ryan
Barbara.ryan@rafaelholdings.com
(203) 274-2825



 RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.
 
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  (in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
       
   October 31, 2025 July 31, 2025 
   (unaudited)   
 ASSETS     
       
 CURRENT ASSETS     
 Cash and cash equivalents $45,539  $52,769  
     Prepaid clinical costs  1,584   1,045  
     Other receivables     1,206  
     Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $245 at October 31, 2025 and July 31, 2025  413   627  
  Inventory  272   281  
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets  513   786  
 Total current assets  48,321   56,714  
       
     Property and equipment, net  1,562   1,596  
     Non-current prepaid clinical costs  629   1,399  
     Convertible notes receivable classified as available-for-sale  1,858   1,858  
     Goodwill  19,939   19,939  
     Intangible assets, net  962   994  
     In-process research and development  31,575   31,575  
     Investments  500     
     Other assets  29   34  
 TOTAL ASSETS $105,375  $114,109  
       
 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY     
 CURRENT LIABILITIES     
     Accounts payable $6,794  $6,893  
     Accrued expenses  3,860   3,304  
     Convertible notes payable  608   614  
     Due to related parties  751   723  
     Other current liabilities  63   66  
 Total current liabilities  12,076   11,600  
       
    Accrued expenses, noncurrent     
    Convertible notes payable, noncurrent  3,898   3,895  
    Deferred income tax liability  56   78  
     Other liabilities  138   138  
 TOTAL LIABILITIES  27   27  
    16,195   15,738  
 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES     
       
 EQUITY     
 Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2025 and July 31, 2025  8   8  
 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 50,867,964 issued and outstanding (excluding treasury shares of 101,487) as of October 31, 2025, and 50,789,697 issued and outstanding (excluding treasury shares of 101,487) as of July 31, 2025  509   508  
 Additional paid-in capital  322,730   322,161  
 Accumulated deficit  (242,079)  (232,263) 
 Treasury stock, at cost; 101,487 Class B shares as of October 31, 2025 and July 31, 2025  (168)  (168) 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income related to unrealized income on available-for-sale securities  358   358  
 Accumulated other comprehensive income related to foreign currency translation adjustment  3,823   3,787  
 Total equity attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.  85,181   94,391  
 Noncontrolling interests  3,999   3,980  
 TOTAL EQUITY  89,180   98,371  
       
 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $105,375  $114,109  
       



RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS 
 (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) 
      
      
 Three Months Ended October 31,   
  2025   2024   
Revenues$240  $128   
      
Cost of infusion Technology revenue -   37   
Cost of product revenue 9   -   
SG&A Expenses 2,838   2,523   
R&D Expenses 7,484   1,326   
Depreciation and amortization 50   86   
Operating Loss (10,141)  (3,844)  
      
Interest income 399   568   
Realized gain on available-for-sale securities -   194   
Unrealized loss on investments - Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. -   (4,365)  
Unrealized loss on convertible notes receivable, due from Cyclo -   (1,588)  
Interest expense (160)  (162)  
Other income (loss) 115   (2)  
Loss before Incomes Taxes (9,787)  (9,199)  
Taxes (10)  (12)  
      
Consolidated net loss (9,797)  (9,211)  
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 19   (205)  
Net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc.$(9,816) $(9,006)  
      
Continuing operations loss per share     
Net loss from operations (9,797)  (9,211)  
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 19   (205)  
Numerator for loss per share from operations$(9,816) $(9,006)  
      
      
Loss per share     
Basic and diluted (0.19)  (0.37)  
   Loss per basic common share$(0.19) $(0.37)  
      
Weighted average shares in calculation 51,184,407   24,062,854   
      




