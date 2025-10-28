Rafael Holdings Mourns the Passing of Lead Independent Director, Stephen Greenberg, and Announces the Appointment of Alan Grayson to its Board of Directors

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL; NYSE American: RFL-WT) sadly announced today the passing of its Lead Independent Director, Stephen Greenberg, and the appointment of Alan Grayson to its Board of Directors. Mr. Grayson will serve on the Compensation, Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees. Separately, the Company also announced that Markus Sieger, an existing Board member, will join the Audit Committee as its Chair and has been elected as Lead Independent Director.

Stephen Greenberg had served on Rafael’s Board since March 2018 bringing with him a wealth of experience, insights, and guidance. Mr. Greenberg had served as a director of Zedge, Inc. from May 2016 to January 2018. Mr. Greenberg had been managing member of PilgrimMediation Group since May 2012 and managing member of Bento Box Entertainment since January 2013. He previously served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Net2Phone, Inc. and of IDT Spectrum, Inc. from 2002 to 2006. From June 2015 to June 2018, Mr. Greenberg served as the 29th Chairman of the Board of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the central coordinating body on international and national concerns for fifty National Jewish Organizations. Mr. Greenberg also served as Chairman of the National Coalition for Eurasian Jewry. He was a member of the board of American Friends of Beit Hatfusot since 1995 and previously served as the organization’s President and a member of the board of Tel Aviv Foundation since 2005. Mr. Greenberg was also a member of the board of International Hillel from 2006 to 2012. Mr. Greenberg received a B.A. in English cum laude from Washington & Jefferson College in 1965 and a J.D. with honors from George Washington University in 1968.

“We are deeply saddened by passing of Stephen and grateful for his life of dedication and service. It has been a privilege to work with Stephen and his counsel on the Board has been a tremendous asset to Rafael Holdings. Stephen will be greatly missed, and we would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his family,” said Howard S. Jonas, CEO of Rafael Holdings.

“I would like to welcome Alan Grayson to our Board of Directors. Alan has deep legal, financial and government expertise and I am confident that his combined experience will be invaluable,” added Mr. Jonas. “I believe Markus Sieger will make an excellent Audit Chair given his broad and deep experience as a seasoned entrepreneur and senior executive across multiple industries including healthcare.”

Alan Grayson, age 67, was a Member of Congress from 2009 to 2011 and 2013 to 2017. In his first term, he served on the Financial Services Committee. Other than Mr. Grayson’s years as a member of Congress, Mr. Grayson has been a government contracts and whistleblower attorney as a solo practitioner and with Grayson & Associates, P.C. and Grayson, Kubli & Hoffman, P.C. since 1991. From 1990-1991, Mr. Grayson served as President of IDT Corporation. Mr. Grayson worked as a court law clerk from 1983 to 1985, working with Judges Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia. From 1985 to 1990, Mr. Grayson worked as a government contracts attorney at Fried Frank Harris Shriver and Jacobson. In 1986, Mr. Grayson co-founded the Alliance for Aging Research, and served as an officer for more than twenty years. In 1978, Mr. Grayson received a B.A. (high honors) from Harvard College, and a J.D. (with honors) and a M.P.P from Harvard University in 1983.

