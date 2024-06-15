Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Size To Exceed USD 2.62 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 7.18%

New York, United States , June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.31 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.62 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.18 % during the projected period.





Laboratory proficiency testing, which verifies accurate lab test results by analyzing unknown specimens obtained from other sources, is a process for external quality and accuracy assessment. There is more to lab proficiency testing than simply internal quality assurance processes. It provides an essential comparison and unbiased assessment of the abilities of laboratory staff in terms of handling specimens, using equipment, reporting results, and equipment functionality. Sampling, data processing, interpretation, and quantitative, qualitative, sequential, simultaneous, one-time, and continuous testing are all part of the testing for laboratory proficiency. The market for laboratory proficiency is expanding primarily due to the increasing number of laboratories acquiring proficiency testing services. The need for laboratory proficiency testing services is primarily driven by the growing emphasis on providing high-quality patient care and the growing reliance of healthcare professionals on correct test findings from labs. In order to gain a larger market share, industry participants are also pursuing inorganic strategies like alliances, partnerships, and collaborations. These are the main elements propelling the market for laboratory proficiency growth. However, the significant costs associated with putting competence testing programs into place and taking part in them prevent the industry from expanding. Furthermore, sophisticated testing methods and cutting-edge technology must be used by laboratory analysts in order to ensure thorough sample preparation.

Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Industry (Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology, and Pharmaceuticals), By Technology (Cell Culture, PCR, and Immunoassays), By End-User (Hospitals, CROs, and Diagnostic Laboratories), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The clinical diagnostics segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on industry, the global laboratory proficiency testing market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, microbiology, and pharmaceuticals. Among these, the clinical diagnostics segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. This can be associated with developments in clinical diagnostic methods, a rise in government programs to enhance the caliber and accessibility of clinical diagnostic tests, and a growing need for early and precise disease diagnosis.

The cell culture segment dominates the global laboratory proficiency testing market during the forecast period.

Based on the technology, the global laboratory proficiency testing market is segmented into cell culture, PCR, and immunoassays. Among these, the cell culture segment dominates the global laboratory proficiency testing market during the forecast period. The growth of this market is being aided by growing awareness of the advantages of using cell cultures in the manufacture and testing of microbiological samples, biopharmaceuticals, and clinical diagnostic samples.

The hospitals segment dominates the global laboratory proficiency testing market during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global laboratory proficiency testing market is segmented into hospitals, CROs, and diagnostic laboratories. Among these, the hospitals segment dominates the global laboratory proficiency testing market during the forecast period. The need for physical therapy is expected to increase due to the increasing number of tests that hospitals are offering. A computerized proficiency test administered by SPIC to these employees in government hospitals was started by the Health Secretary.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The established healthcare system and high PT acquisition rate are accountable for this. In this area, quality management is also arranged by the conventional regulatory framework, which has a favorable effect on market expansion. Another factor contributing to the great market potential of laboratory testing in North America is the wide availability of PT programs in this region. Over the anticipated period, these factors are propelling the growth of the laboratory proficiency testing market in this area.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. A growing number of laboratories in the Asia Pacific area are applying for international authorization, which is predicted to drive the fastest growth rate in the healthcare industry. In addition, Asia Pacific is emerging as a hub for global biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical enterprises due to its low labor costs and overall high-quality product output. Over the anticipated period, these factors are propelling the market expansion for laboratory proficiency testing.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market are Boiron, Heel, Nelsons, SBL Homeopathy, Reckweg, Ainsworths, WHP (Washington Homeopathic Products), Schwabe Group, Dolisos, Weleda, Hahnemann Laboratories, Inc., Helios Homeopathy, Pekana, Hyland’s Homeopathic and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, BIPEA expanded its offerings by adding a new surface microbiology proficiency test. With the help of this new exam, experts in the field can improve their knowledge and skills related to surface microbiological analysis.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global laboratory proficiency testing market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market, By Industry

Clinical Diagnostics

Microbiology

Pharmaceuticals

Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market, By Technology

Cell Culture

PCR

Immunoassays

Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market, By End-User

Hospitals

CROs

Diagnostic Laboratories

Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market, By Regional Analysis

US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

