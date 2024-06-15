Global Mammography Chairs Market Size To Exceed USD 140.5 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 5.86%

New York, United States , June 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mammography Chairs Market Size is to Grow from USD 79.5 Million in 2023 to USD 140.5 Million By 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.86% during the projected period.





Mammography chairs are specialized medical furniture designed for use during mammography procedures including mammography screenings and stereotactic and tomo synthetic breast biopsies. It provides a stable and comfortable seating platform for the patients undergoing mammography screening, to get clear and accurate mammograms. According to WHO, there were about 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide with 670,000 death cases. In 2021, 75.9% of women ages 50-74 years had a mammogram within the past 2 years. The aim of reducing global breast mortality, and awareness of breast cancer led to the development of ergonomic mammography chairs, which further attract healthcare facilities and enhance the overall patient experience. The growing number of mammography and biopsy procedures owing to the increased prevalence of breast cancer leads to driving the global mammography chairs market. Government initiatives and funding for breast cancer screening programs and the technological advancements in 3D mammography (tomosynthesis) are significantly contributing to driving the market growth. On the contrary, the high cost of mammography chairs is restraining the global mammography chairs market.

electric mammography chairs segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share in 2023.

Based on product type, the global mammography chairs market is segmented into electric and manual. Among these, the electric mammography chairs segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. The incorporation of advanced features and electronic controls in electric mammography chairs provides comfort and accessibility needs of patients during mammography screening. The rising adoption of electric mammography chairs leads to drive the market.

The reclining segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on feature, the global mammography chairs market is segmented into reclining and non-reclining. Among these, the reclining segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. For minimizing patient discomfort and reducing anxiety of the patients, reclining mammography chairs are used during the mammography screening. The increasing awareness about the breast cancer and its early diagnosis leads to drive the market for better mammography screening.

The hospitals segment dominated the global mammography chairs market with the largest market share in 2023.

Based on the end-use, the global mammography chairs market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Among these, the hospitals segment dominated the global mammography chairs market with the largest market share in 2023. Hospitals provide the breast cancer screening services including mammography chairs to facilitate coordinated care and improve patient management. The increasing awareness about the importance of regular mammography screenings propels the market demand.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The growing initiatives by organized screening programs for the encouragement of regular mammography screenings lead to the rising need for mammography chairs in the healthcare sector to fulfill the need for well-equipped and comfortable facilities. Further, the increasing focus on early detection of breast cancer owing to rising awareness in the region drives the market demand for mammography chairs.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The increasing technological development and integration of technological features in mammography chairs are further driving the market growth in the region. Government initiatives promoting breast cancer awareness programs contribute to market expansion for mammography chairs. Further, the increasing healthcare expenditure and improvement in healthcare infrastructure are contributing to market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market, Major vendors in the global mammography chairs market are VELA Medical, Techno-Aide, Graham Field Inc., Brandt Industries, AKRUS GmbH & Co. KG, Medical Positioning, Inc., Mercado Medic, Hologic, Inc., Knight Imaging, Champion Manufacturing Inc., and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In October 2023, Danish healthcare manufacturing company VELA acquired longtime Tampa private company Enable Me LLC and named it the exclusive North American distributor for its Vela Mammography Chair, which provides safety, security, and well-being for mammography patients.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global mammography chairs market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Mammography Chairs Market, Product Type Analysis

Electric

Manual

Global Mammography Chairs Market, Feature Analysis

Reclining

Non-Reclining

Global Mammography Chairs Market, End-Use Analysis

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Mammography Chairs Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



