Global Electrical Insulating Varnishes Market Outlook 2024-2037: Modernization of Power Grids Propels Expansion, North America, Europe, and APAC Lead

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electrical Insulating Varnishes Market Outlook 2024-2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is projected to capture a revenue of about USD 3 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of close to USD 2 billion in the year 2024. The global electrical insulating varnishes market is poised to rise at a CAGR of 3.77% over the forecast period, i.e., 2025-2037.
This growth of the market is set to be encouraged by the surging trend of nanotechnology, along with the rising demand for energy efficiency. Moreover, the market is also projected to grow on account of the growing modernization of power grids, and growing demand for electric vehicles.
The global market for electrical insulating varnishes is segmented into numerous segments which include product type, material, application method, application, and end-use industry. By application, the market is segmented into trickle impregnation, vacuum pressure impregnation, and dip-flood impregnation. Out of these, the vacuum pressure impregnation segment is estimated to gather revenue of approximately USD 2 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of close to USD 1 billion in the year 2024. This growth of the segment is poised to be dominated by growing demand for power generation.
On the basis of region, the global electrical insulating varnishes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to gather the highest revenue of over USD 2 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of close to USD 1 billion in the year 2024. The major factor to encourage the market expansion in this region is the growing number of manufacturers in the field of electronics.
Global Electrical Insulating Varnishes Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Region, 2024-2037
Global Electrical Insulating Varnishes Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint, and Forecast by Product Type, 2024-2037
- Wire Enamels Electrical Insulating Varnishes, Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
- Impregnation Insulating Varnishes, Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
- Others, Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
Global Electrical Insulating Varnishes Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint, and Forecast by Material, 2024-2037
- Epoxy Resins, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Thousand Tons), Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
- Polyester Resins, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Thousand Tons), Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
- Alkyd Resins, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Thousand Tons), Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
- Polyurethane Resins, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Thousand Tons), Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
- Silicone Resins, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Thousand Tons), Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
- Acrylic Resin, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Thousand Tons), Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
- Others, Market Value (USD Million), Volume (Thousand Tons), Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
Global Electrical Insulating Varnishes Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint, and Forecast by Application Method, 2024-2037
- Trickle Impregnation, Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
- Vacuum Pressure Impregnation, Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
- Dip-Flood Impregnation, Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
Global Electrical Insulating Varnishes Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint, and Forecast by Application, 2024-2037
- Motors and Generators, Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
- Transformers, Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
- Electric Tools, Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
- Others, Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
Global Electrical Insulating Varnishes Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint, and Forecast by End Use Industry, 2024-2037
- Automotive, Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
- Electric Vehicles, Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
- Motor Vehicles, Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
- Electrical & Electronics, Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
- Others, Market Value (USD Million) Current and Future Projections, 2024-2037
Profile of the Major Vendors
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- Business Overview
- Key Business Strategies for the Growth of Revenue
- Financial Performance and Revenue Representation
- Major Products Offered
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Latest Trends
- Regional and Worldwide Presence
- Ryoden Kasei Co., Ltd.
- Spanjaard Limited
- 3M
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Resonac Holdings Corporation
- ELANTAS
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Zhejiang Rongtai Technology Enterprise Co., Ltd.
- Harmanbawa Pvt. Ltd.
- KYOCERA Corporation
- Axalta Coating Systems LLC
- Von Roll
- AEV Group
