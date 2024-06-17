Global Edge Computing Market Outlook 2023-2036: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 39.65% - Connected Healthcare and Smart City Projects Spearheading Growth

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Edge Computing Market Outlook 2023-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 893.93 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of about USD 11.78 billion in the year 2023. The global edge computing market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 39.65% over the forecast period, i.e., 2024 - 2036

Factors such as the surge in the adoption of IoT technologies globally followed by the rising need integration connected healthcare infrastructure are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, the rising prevalence of smart city projects all over the world are also expected to boost the market growth.



The global edge computing market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by application, organization size, component, industry vertical, and by region. By organization size, the market is segmented into large organization and small and medium organization. By the end of 2036, the large organization segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 705 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of close to USD 9 billion in the year 2023.



On the basis of region, the global edge computing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 389.40 Billion by the end of 2036. Moreover, in the year 2023, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 4.9 Billion.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global edge computing market that are included in our report are IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Nokia Firm, and others.

Profile of the Major Vendors

IBM Business Overview Key Business Strategies for the Growth of Revenue Financial Performance and Revenue Representation Major Products Offered Mergers and Acquisitions Latest Trends Regional and Worldwide Presence

Amazon Web Service, Inc.

Microsoft

Cisco Systems, Inc

Nokia

Huawei Cloud Computing Technologies Co., Ltd.

Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

SixSq SA

Capgemini SA

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Qualcomm

Bosch

SAP

Fujitsu

NEC Corporation

NTT Data

Rakuten Group, Inc.

Sharp Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. An Introduction to the Research Study



2. The Research Procedure



3. Recommendation by Analyst for C-Level Executives



4. An Abstract of the Report



5. Evaluation of Market Fluctuations and Outlook



6. Fundamental Market Prospects



7. Decarbonization Strategy and Carbon Credit Benefits for Market Players



8. Regulatory & Standards Landscape



9. Economic Outlook: Japan



10. Impact of Recession in Japan and Global Economy



11. Recent Developments/Trends in Japan's Edge Computing Market



12. Industry Risk Analysis



13. Industry Value Chain Analysis



14. Industry Growth Outlook



15. Use-Case Analysis



16. Technology Analysis and Adoption Analysis



17. Regional Demand Analysis



18. Startup Analysis



19. Product Feature Analysis



20. Investment Analysis



21. PEST Analysis



22. Porter Five Forces Analysis



23. Industry Vertical Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tj3u56

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.