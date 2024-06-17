Brazil Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook 2024: Modular Data Centers is Planning to Double its Contracted Capacity and Enter New International Markets in 2024

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Prefabricated Construction Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prefabricated construction industry in Brazil is expected to grow by 6.1% to reach BRL 41,439 million in 2024. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6% during 2024-2028. The prefabricated construction output in Brazil is expected to reach BRL 52,247.4 million by 2028.



The prefabricated construction market is expected to record steady growth over the medium term in Brazil. Several smaller prefabricated construction projects are driving innovation in the sector. This trend is projected to continue further over the next few quarters in the Latin American market.



The rising demand for prefabricated data centers is also expected to aid the broader industry growth in Brazil. Brazil-based Modular Data Centers is experiencing significant market demand for its pre-fabricated compact modules and anticipates a substantial increase in its contracted capacity for data center projects in 2024.



Smaller prefabricated construction projects aiding innovation in the Brazilian market in 2024



Over the last 12 months, several smaller prefabricated construction projects have been undertaken in the Brazilian market. This trend is projected to continue over the medium-term driving innovation in the sector.

Maria Flor Inn, a boutique hotel on Brazil's Fernando de Noronha Island, is the result of a collaboration between Priscilla Muller Acquitter and Solo Arquette's. Given the environmentally sensitive location of this 12-room hotel, the architects chose modular construction with a metal framework to reduce the impact on the environment. The hotel is designed by interconnecting three prefabricated blocks linked by a walkway that offers varying levels of privacy and different viewpoints.

The first block includes common areas like the reception, restaurant, and a viewpoint with a stunning view of Morro do Pico. The second block houses the guest rooms and the final block features the hotel's pool. Going forward, in 2024, more such innovative projects are expected to be undertaken in the Brazilian prefabricated construction market.



Modular Data Centers is planning to double its contracted capacity and enter new international markets in 2024



Brazil-based Modular Data Centers is experiencing significant market demand for its pre-fabricated compact modules and anticipates a substantial increase in its contracted capacity for data center projects in 2024. The firm forecasts doubling its capacity to 24MW. In addition to this growth, Modular Data Centers is also considering expansion into new markets. This strategic move is likely aimed at leveraging the heightened demand and further solidifying its position in the data center market.

Modular Data Centers is planning to explore new markets in the US and Europe in 2024, while continuing to focus on key markets in Latin America, particularly Brazil, Mexico, and Chile. The firms' main client is Scala Data Centers, with which Modular has a long-term parntership. In Q3 2023, Modular Data Centers completed the delivery of an initial set of modules for Scala's data center in Porto Alegre, Brazil, a project valued at approximately US$50 million.

Beyond its partnership with Scala, Modular Data Centers sees opportunities to supply other colocation providers, including Scala's competitors, and to sell directly to cloud companies that are developing their own hyperscale sites. This expansion strategy reflects the firm's aim to capitalize on the growing demand for datacenter infrastructure across different regions and client segments.



This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the prefabricated building construction industry with over 100+ KPIs, covering end markets, prefabricated/precast materials, and products in Brazil. This is a databook offering, which primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.

Key Features:

End Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in the prefabricated industry in Brazil.

Prefabricated Methods: Provides an in-depth analysis of industry across 3 methods- panelised construction, modular (Volumetric) construction, and hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction in Brazil.

Prefabricated Materials: Provides demand analysis across 7 key materials such as aluminum, wood, iron & steel, concrete, glass, and other.

Prefabricated Products: Provides demand analysis of market by 7 key products such as building superstructure, roof construction, floor construction, interior room modules, exterior walls, columns & beams, and other.

Report Scope



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prefabricated construction industry, covering market opportunity, and industry dynamics by prefabricated materials, methods, and products across various construction sectors. In addition, it provides market size and forecast of the prefabricated industry covering end markets along with demand analysis in Brazil.

With over 100 KPIs at the country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of market dynamics at a more granular level.



Brazil by Building Construction Sector

Residential

Single-Family

Multi Family

Commercial

Office

Retail

Hospitality

Other

Institutional

Industrial

Brazil by Prefabrication Methods

Panelised construction

Modular (Volumetric) construction

Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction

Brazil by Prefabricated Material

Aluminium

Wood

Iron & Steel

Concrete

Glass

Other

Brazil by Prefabricated Product

Building Superstructure

Roof Construction

Floor Construction

Interior Room Modules

Exterior Walls

Columns & Beams

Other

Brazil by Prefabrication Construction Sector

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional

