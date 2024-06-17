Video Games Global Industry Report 2024 - In the Era of On-Demand Gaming as a Service (GaaS), Cloud Gaming Storms Into the Spotlight

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Games - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Video Games is estimated at US$188.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$254.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Mobile Games segment, which is expected to reach US$123.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6%. The Console Games segment is also set to grow at 3.9% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $43.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.4% CAGR to reach $71.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

With "Speed Being the King" in Gaming, Growing Fiber to Home (FTTH) Connections Bodes Well for the Higher Consumer Engagement With Video Games

Since Gaming Experiences Are Only as Good as the Network, Growing Number of Homes With High Speed Fiber Optic Internet Means More Households Will be Hooked Onto More Graphically Demanding Video Games

Ubiquity of Smartphones Drives the Popularity of Mobile Gaming, Particularly on the Android OS. Here's Why

Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Opportunity for Mobile Gaming

Preference for Immersive Gaming Drives Demand for Visualization & 3D Rendering Software

Here's Why Console Gaming Still Remains Popular

"The More the Merrier". Social Gaming Storms Into the Spotlight as a Major Trend in 2023

Social Presence Will Continue to Play a Central Role in the Adoption of Social Gaming

In the Era of On-Demand Gaming as a Service (GaaS), Cloud Gaming Storms Into the Spotlight

Convergence of Gaming and Gambling, a Key Trend in the Market

As Gambling Addiction Takes on a Deeper Hue, Gamification of Physical Gambling Brings Opportunities for the Video Games Market

Make Way! Here Comes Metaverse Gaming

Gaming to the Remain the Largest Application Area for Metaverse

Roblox, an Online Gaming Company that Offers Metaverse like Experiences, Witnesses Steady Rise in the Number of Users

Changing Demographics of Modern Gamers Sets Stage for Increased Consumption of Video Games

Gamification in Education on the Rise as Perceived Educative Value of Video Games Increases

AR/VR Games Get a Boost from the Expanding App Ecosystem & Android OS Support for AR Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovations Transform Video Games

With the Ability to Self-Learn, Evolve, Interpret & Respond to Player's Actions, AI is Poised to Take Realism in Games to the Next Level

Blockchain Emerges to Change the Gaming Landscape

From Securing In-Game Transactions to Enhancing the Gaming Experience, Blockchain is Here to Revolutionize the Gaming Industry

Here's How 5G Will Transform Gaming

The Future of 5G is Unquestioned & So is Its Potential for Changing the Rules of the Game in Today's Experience Economy

Developments at Hardware & Content Level Boosts Opportunities for Video Games

Holographic Games Hit the Spotlight

What are Challenges in Store for the Market in the Coming Years?

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Video Games Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Activision Blizzard, Inc., Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., King Digital Entertainment plc, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Topics Covered:



