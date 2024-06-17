New Report Reveals Evolving Dessert Trends in Foodservice for 2024

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Dessert Trends in Foodservice" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is part of a series on the top trends and key demand spaces for consumers sectors to focus on in 2024. This report explains how and why these trends are happening. The report identifies the consumer sentiment, market development, innovation landscape, and brand actions happening within each trend.



Expected to be a key area of growth in foodservice, dessert trends in foodservice are focused on offering more diverse experiences. Desserts visual nature makes them highly shareable on social media platforms and that is expected to be a key area for development in desserts for foodservice operators.



Key Insights:

There is a movement towards high quality ingredients.

Players need to cater to a more health-conscious and diverse consumer base.

Offering personalized and unique experiences is also a key trend in desserts in foodservice.

