Global $212 Billion Electricity Trading Customized Market Outlook to 2037

The market is estimated to garner a revenue of nearly USD 212 Billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of about USD 81.88 Billion in the year 2024. The global electricity trading market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.77% over the forecast period, i.e., 2024 - 2037.

Factors such as the surge in demand in the residential sector, followed by the rising number of smart city projects are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, the rising integration of government policies and initiatives is also expected to boost market growth.



The global electricity trading market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by type, application, and by region. By type, the market is segmented into residential, industrial, and commercial. By the end of 2037, the industrial segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 89.07 billion, up from a revenue of close to USD 36.81 billion in the year 2024.



On the basis of region, the global electricity trading market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific, amongst the markets in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 116 Billion by the end of 2037. Moreover, in the year 2024, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 39.63 billion.



Business Profile of Key Enterprises

BP p.l.c. Detailed Overview Assessment of key offerings Analysis of growth strategies Exhaustive analysis of key financial indicators Recent developments and strategies

VECO Power Trading, LLC

ENERGY TRADING COMPANY, s.r.o.

Fortum

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

Japan Electric Power Exchange

Tata Power Trading Company Limited

Vattenfall AB

Next Kraftwerke

NTPC

Equinor ASA

POWER EXCHANGE INDIA LIMITED



