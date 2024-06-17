2024 NCAA Basketball Championships Business Analysis Report: Final Viewership Tops 18.87 Million, Beating Men's Game by Over 4 Million

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sport - Sport Event Analysis - Event - 2024 NCAA Basketball Championships" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the event including its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters and ticketing information. An analysis of the events sponsors is included and the estimated annual values of these deals. Information regarding the event's attendance is also included.
CBS, which broadcasted the men's title game has a 13-year agreement with the NCAA worth $771.43 million a year. According to Nielsen, the men's title game between the University of Connecticut and Purdue University captured an audience of 14.82 million viewers. The women's championship game between the University of South Carolina and the University of Iowa brought in 18.87 million viewers on ESPN and ABC, the most watched women's basketball game ever.
The 2024 NCAA Basketball Championships' top sponsor in terms of value was Coca-Cola. The one-year renewal deal has an estimated total value of $50 million. AT&T had the second most annually lucrative partnership with the Championships. The two-year renewal agreement is worth $30 million annually. The most recent deal to partner with March Madness is a three-year deal with the home improvement retail chain Home Depot, worth $10 million annually.
The University of South Carolina's agreement with Under Armour is the most lucrative kit deal, worth $7.15 million annually across ten seasons. The University of Connecticut have the second most lucrative deal of the four teams involved in the two title matches. They have a one-year renewal agreement with Nike, worth $5.6 million annually. Purdue University's five-year renewal agreement with Nike is worth $2.2 million annually, due to expire in June 2024.
A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place across the competion. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer.
