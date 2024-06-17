2024 NCAA Basketball Championships Business Analysis Report: Final Viewership Tops 18.87 Million, Beating Men's Game by Over 4 Million

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sport - Sport Event Analysis - Event - 2024 NCAA Basketball Championships" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the event including its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters and ticketing information. An analysis of the events sponsors is included and the estimated annual values of these deals. Information regarding the event's attendance is also included.

CBS, which broadcasted the men's title game has a 13-year agreement with the NCAA worth $771.43 million a year. According to Nielsen, the men's title game between the University of Connecticut and Purdue University captured an audience of 14.82 million viewers. The women's championship game between the University of South Carolina and the University of Iowa brought in 18.87 million viewers on ESPN and ABC, the most watched women's basketball game ever.



The 2024 NCAA Basketball Championships' top sponsor in terms of value was Coca-Cola. The one-year renewal deal has an estimated total value of $50 million. AT&T had the second most annually lucrative partnership with the Championships. The two-year renewal agreement is worth $30 million annually. The most recent deal to partner with March Madness is a three-year deal with the home improvement retail chain Home Depot, worth $10 million annually.



The University of South Carolina's agreement with Under Armour is the most lucrative kit deal, worth $7.15 million annually across ten seasons. The University of Connecticut have the second most lucrative deal of the four teams involved in the two title matches. They have a one-year renewal agreement with Nike, worth $5.6 million annually. Purdue University's five-year renewal agreement with Nike is worth $2.2 million annually, due to expire in June 2024.



A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place across the competion. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer.



Who should buy



Investors who are attempting to understand the current dynamics of the sponsorship landscape of the 2024 NCAA Basketball Championships. Viewership industry professionals who want a detailed analysis on the popularity of the event will also benefit from reading this report.



Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the 2024 NCAA Basketball Championships performed, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Event Introduction

Executive Summary

Introduction

2. Media Landscape

Broadcasters Breakdown Across the United States

Broadcasters Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

3. Sponsorship

Sponsorship Portfolio

Sponsorship Breakdown

4. Ticketing

Ticketing Breakdown

5. Kit Supplier Deals

Kit Suppliers Breakdown

6. Appendix

Sources

7. Contact the Publisher

About the Analyst

Contact the Publisher - A global network of offices

List of Tables

Slide 7 - The table shows the 2024 NCAA Basketball Championships Broadcasters Across the United States

Slide 8 - The table shows the 2024 NCAA Basketball Championships Broadcasters Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

Slide 11 - The table shows the 2024 NCAA Basketball Championship Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

Slide 13 - The table shows the 2024 NCAA Basketball Championships Ticketing

Slide 15 - The table shows the 2024 NCAA Basketball Kit Suppliers Breakdown





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





ESPN

CBS

Coca-Cola

AT&T

Home Depot





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzwhjs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.