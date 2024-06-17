Miguel Paucar Joins Lancaster Resources Advisory Board to Propel Corporate Growth and Sustainable Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB: LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (“Lancaster”), a critical mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Miguel Paucar, B.Sc., M.Sc. to its Advisory Board. With over 28 years of extensive experience in the international mining sector, Miguel brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise from his work across diverse geographical regions including South Africa, Australia, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Brazil. His career has encompassed significant roles in both underground and open-pit mining as well as geomechanics.



Miguel notably served as the Mining Director at Sigma Lithium from 2021 to 2022, where he spearheaded major advancements in lithium extraction technologies and sustainability practices. Under his leadership, the company implemented initiatives such as using 100% renewable energy and recycled water, producing "quintuple zero green" lithium with a focus on zero tailings dams and zero hazardous waste.

His broad experience extends to managing significant operations and projects involving other commodities like gold, copper, diamonds, and base metals. Miguel's strategic insight is expected to be invaluable in enhancing operational efficiencies and environmental compliance at Lancaster Resources.

Educated with a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from the National University of Peru and a Master of Science from the Nancy School of Mines in France, Miguel's technical and strategic skills are well-founded.

"I am excited to participate in the development of Lancaster's Alkali Flat Lithium Brine project in New Mexico. This project aligns with my professional vision and commitment to sustainable mining practices, and I look forward to contributing to its success,” says Miguel Paucar.

Miguel's expertise and vision will greatly contribute to Lancaster Resources as the company continues to explore and develop high-potential lithium and other projects. His involvement is expected to play a crucial role in advancing the company's strategic goals and commitment to sustainable resource development.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is actively engaged in the exploration of lithium and other critical minerals. Its flagship Alkali Flat Lithium Project in Lordsburg, New Mexico, encompasses approximately 5,200 acres, including 260 mineral placer claims at the core of the Alkali Flats playa. The project aims to produce Net-Zero Lithium using direct lithium extraction technology powered by solar energy. Lancaster's portfolio also includes the Piney Lake Gold Property in Saskatchewan, the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property in Quebec's James Bay lithium district and the Catley Lake and Centennial East Uranium projects in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca basin. Guiding Lancaster's journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 40 mineral discoveries and endowed with extensive experience in the development of lithium brine projects and the exploration and development of mineral projects internationally.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lancaster Resources Inc.

penny@lancasterlithium.com

Tel: 604 923 6100

www.lancaster-resources.com

