Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Landscape 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 110+ Companies and 120+ Drugs

This report provides comprehensive insights about 110+ companies and 120+ pipeline drugs in Alzheimer's-disease pipeline landscape.

It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Alzheimer's-disease pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Alzheimer's-disease treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Alzheimer's-disease commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Alzheimer's-disease collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Alzheimer's-disease R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Alzheimer's-disease.



This segment of the Alzheimer's-disease report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



AR1001: AriBio Co., Ltd.



AR1001 is a selective inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 5. This new pyrrolo-pyrimidinone was first developed for treatment of erectile dysfunction in South Korea, and is now being tested for Alzheimer's Disease. Its maker claims AR1001 to be 10-fold more potent at inhibiting PDE5, and better at entering the brain, than approved PDE5 inhibitors, including sildenafil. The rationale for using PDE5 inhibitors in AD stems from animal studies, where these compounds enhance memory and learning by increasing the intracellular messenger cGMP, and also possibly by improving blood supply to the brain. Several PDE5 inhibitors have been reported to curtail amyloid production, and to lessen neuroinflammation and learning and memory deficits in mouse models of AD. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.



LY3372689: Eli Lilly & Co.



LY3372689 is an orally active O-GlcNAcase (OGA) enzyme inhibitor. O-GlcNAcylation, i.e., addition of N-acetylglucosamine to serine and threonine residues, is a post-translational modification that regulates the function of many proteins. In particular, N-GlcNAcylation of tau reduces its propensity to form toxic aggregates. OGA catalyzes removal of O-GlcNAc. OGA inhibitors promote tau glycosylation, prevent aggregation, and appear to stabilize tau in a soluble, nonpathogenic form. LY3372689 can be used for tauopathies research, including Alzheimer's disease. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.



CT1812: Cognition Therapeutics



Cognition Therapeutics isdeveloping CT1812, an oral, brain-penetrant, small molecule therapeutic, which has been shown to protect neurons and synapses by preventing the binding of toxic oligomers. CT1812 acts as a neuroprotective agent both by shielding neurons and synapses from oligomer binding and by preventing oligomers from attaching to synapses in the first place. CT1812 may help mitigate the neurotoxic effects, slowing cognitive decline and progression of Alzheimer's disease. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat Alzheimer's-disease.



ABBV-916: AbbVie Inc.



ABBV-916 anti-A?pE3 (N-terminal truncated, pyroglutamate-modified at amino acid position 3, amyloid beta) is a monoclonal antibody being investigated for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease. The drug candidate is administered through intravenous route as an infusion. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat Alzheimer's-disease.



ALX-001: Allyx Therapeutics, Inc.



ALX-001 (previously BMS-984923) is a silent allosteric modulator of mGluR5, a first-in-class compound that selectively blocks the pathogenic activation of the receptor while preserving the physiological glutamate signaling that is required for normal cognition. ALX-001 has a wide therapeutic window that can saturate receptor binding while avoiding on-target toxicity observed with negative allosteric modulators. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of development to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Unmet Needs

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/alczda

