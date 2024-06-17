Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Landscape Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 20+ Companies and 21+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myasthenia Gravis - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 21+ pipeline drugs in Myasthenia Gravis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the mechanism of action. A detailed picture of the Myasthenia Gravis pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Myasthenia Gravis treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Myasthenia Gravis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Myasthenia Gravis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Myasthenia Gravis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Myasthenia Gravis.



Myasthenia Gravis Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Myasthenia Gravis report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Myasthenia Gravis Emerging Drugs



Telitacicept: RemeGen



Telitacicept is an antibody fusion protein, which can inhibit overexpression of two cell factors, namely recombinant B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL), simultaneously and inhibit B cells proliferation and maturation. A total of eight of its indications in the field of autoimmune diseases are in commercialization or late-stage clinical trials. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis.



KYV-101: Kyverna Therapeutics



KYV-101 is an autologous, fully human CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for use in B cell-driven autoimmune diseases. Kyverna is currently conducting trials of KYV-101 in patients with lupus nephritis, systemic sclerosis, and myasthenia gravis are in preparation. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis.



CABA-201: Cabaletta Bio



CABA-201 is a fully human CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy containing a 4-1BB co-stimulatory domain. Cabaletta is advancing RESET (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) Phase I/II clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematous, myositis, systemic sclerosis and generalized myasthenia gravis, with potential application in a broad range of other autoimmune diseases.



Myasthenia Gravis: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Myasthenia Gravis drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Myasthenia Gravis



There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Myasthenia Gravis. The companies which have their Myasthenia Gravis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, RemeGen.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Myasthenia Gravis drugs?

How many Myasthenia Gravis drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Myasthenia Gravis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Myasthenia Gravis therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Myasthenia Gravis and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

RemeGen

Takeda

Immunovant Sciences

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Cabaletta Bio

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Kyverna Therapeutics

Amgen

COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company

Key Products

Telitacicept

TAK-079

RVT-1401

Ravulizumab

Pozelimab

MuSK-CAART

M281

KYV-101

Inebilizumab

CNP-106

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical

Transdermal

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Oligonucleotide

Peptide

Small molecule

Product Type

Myasthenia Gravis Report Insights

Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Myasthenia Gravis Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6pd9h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.