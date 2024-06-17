Amesite Announces Contract Renewal with EWIE Group of Companies

DETROIT, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announced today it is extending its partnership with EWIE Group of Companies (EGC), a global leader in commodity management services and supply chain optimization with over 30 years of experience.



This is the third year that Amesite will deliver enterprise upskilling needs for EGC’s global teams on EGC’s proprietary Learning Community Environment®.

“Our training runs smoothly globally with Amesite as our partner,” said Kasey Braun, Quality Assurance and Training Support Manager for EGC. “We leverage their technology and services across the globe, and have seen incredibly high completion rates and scores in every market. We are very pleased with Amesite’s support.”

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite, said, “Generative AI and other AI tools have changed the game in training. Rather than the same train / test cycle we have seen in play for decades, we are pushing out solutions that offer employees real-time training, on-demand. This shortens training cycles, reduces cost and improves performance. We are excited to expand with companies like EGC.”

The enterprise eLearning market is expected to reach $240.9 billion by 2027.

In partnership with Amesite, EGC has 189 active courses in eleven (11) countries, with average scores of 94% against a 70% target for completion.

About EWIE Group of Companies

EWIE Group of Companies and its subsidiaries are global leaders in commodity management services spanning cutting tools, abrasives, special tools, industrial supplies and chemical management services with over 40 years of experience. With global presence in twelve (12) countries, our services help customers with green field projects to spend and utilization standardization. For more information, please visit https://www.theegc.com/

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc., an education tech SaaS company, offers its proprietary learning platform and content services to deploy affordable and effective AI for white-labeled online learning programs for colleges and universities. The company's technology platform leverages cutting-edge AI to offer an innovative out-of-the box, AI-powered learning ecosystem, complete with 24/7 learner support, up-to-date content and ready-to-go programs to quickly deploy and generate revenue. With the announcement of NurseMagic™ , Amesite has entered the B2C AI app market. Amesite has also announced other apps being developed on its infrastructure, including a Public Safety app that includes training and preparedness for active shooter response. For more information, visit https://amesite.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

