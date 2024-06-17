XWELL Opens New XpresSpa Location at Philadelphia International Airport

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), an authority in wellness solutions for people on the go, today announced the grand opening of its newest XpresSpa location in Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). With more than 28 million passengers annually, the new PHL XpresSpa represents an exciting opportunity to drive revenue growth with its labor lite and tech forward offerings.

“A major travel hub in the northeast United States, Philadelphia International Airport represents an important expansion in our domestic XpresSpa business," said XWELL Chief Executive Officer, Scott Milford. “We are excited about this new location in PHL, where we’ll be able to provide a contemporary mix of autonomous and semi-autonomous services coupled with a retail offering that complements travel wellness. From robotic manicures to therapeutic thermal massages to traditional neck and back massage, our new PHL location is designed to serve busy travelers’ needs with an evolving menu of services.”

Located in Terminal B near Gate B2, the PHL XpresSpa features the company’s newest innovative offerings including the Ceragem Therapeutic Thermal Massager, Clockwork MiNiCURE and Human Touch automated massages. The new location will also offer a wide selection of retail products that are perfect for people on the go.

The new XpresSpa location in PHL airport adds to the company’s strategically growing portfolio of retail shops—both in and outside airports—and further strengthens XWELL’s position as a global wellness provider. Later this summer, XpresSpa will open a new retail location at one of the busiest transit hubs in the world at Penn Station in New York City.

For more information about these groundbreaking products and XpresSpa, visit www.xpresspa.com.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global wellness holding company operating multiple brands: XpresSpa®, Treat™, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck® and HyperPointe™.

XpresSpa is a leading retailer of wellness services and related products, with 33 locations in 16 airports globally.

Naples Wax Center is a group of upscale skin care boutiques, with three locations currently operating.

XpresCheck is a provider of screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting biosurveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events, including the Company’s current plans and expectations relating to the business and operations and future store openings, including but not limited to, future openings of Naples Wax Center and XpresSpa stores, are based upon information available to XWELL as of the date of this press release, and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XWELL does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.