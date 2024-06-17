Bone Biologics Executives to be Interviewed in a “CEO Chat” by Zacks Small-Cap Research Analyst on June 20th

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bone Biologics Corporation (“Bone Biologics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BBLG, BBLGW), a developer of orthobiologic products for spine fusion markets, announces that Jeffrey Frelick, the Company’s president and chief executive officer, and Deina Walsh, chief financial officer, will be interviewed by Zacks Small-Cap Research analyst Brad Sorensen, CFA in a “CEO Chat” on June 20th at the Life Science Investor Forum with Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com.



The interview will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time and can be viewed here. Investors are encouraged to preregister to expedite participation and receive event updates and are invited to ask questions during the event via a chat function.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors on June 20th from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. To arrange a meeting, please register at the same link.

Investors unable to join the event live can view the interview at the Company’s website www.bonebiologics.com and at the conference link for 90 days following the event.

To learn more about the event, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics was founded to pursue regenerative medicine for bone. The Company is undertaking work with select strategic partners that builds on the preclinical research of the Nell-1 protein. Bone Biologics is focusing development efforts for its bone graft substitute product on bone regeneration in spinal fusion procedures, while additionally having rights to trauma and osteoporosis applications.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

212-838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com