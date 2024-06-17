TASTE THE CITY: HERR’S INTRODUCES 3 NEW CHIP FLAVORS INSPIRED BY LOCAL SMALL FOOD BUSINESSES

NOTTINGHAM, Pa., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Herr Foods Inc ., Pennsylvania's cherished local snack maker, is thrilled to introduce their latest chip flavors, inviting everyone to buy, try, and vote to help crown the winner of the Flavored by Philly Contest.

Building on the resounding success of year two of the contest, Herr's is once again putting the focus on the local small businesses that infuse Philadelphia with its distinctive culinary character through the Flavored by Philly Local Eats contest. The Flavored by Philly contest celebrates Philadelphia's unique flavors, a testament to community support, and a platform for creating cherished snack-time memories.

Flavored by Philly represents Herr’s newest line of limited-time chip flavors, each a homage to the distinctive tastes of Philadelphia. These three finalist flavors are available for tasting and voting starting today until August 9, wherever Herr’s chips are sold.

This year's contest garnered nearly 1051 submissions, featuring a delectable array of flavors ranging from sweet to savory.

Ed Herr, Chairman and CEO of Herr’s, shared his thoughts on the contest, expressing, "Herr’s has deep roots in Philly, and we are thrilled to showcase other small businesses and their distinctive flavors through the Flavored by Philly contest."

He added, "Through the Flavored by Philly contest, we wanted to highlight small businesses and their unique flavors to give the people of our community a memorable experience they could truly savor. It was a challenging decision to narrow down to just three finalists, but we're huge fans of these three offerings and can't wait to hear the public's reaction to the flavor combination of these signature dishes with our chips."

The three small business finalists offering their big flavors for tasting and voting include:

Talluto’s: Cheese Ravioli and Marinara (Philadelphia, PA) - Talluto’s, a pasta pioneer since 1967, presents a mouthwatering combination of robust cheese ravioli and bright marinara sauce, delivering an irresistible flavor experience.

Mom Mom’s Kitchen: Potato Pierogi (Philadelphia, PA) - Mom Mom’s Kitchen, known for its homemade comfort food, presents a delightful blend of sweet, creamy, and tangy flavors with its signature potato pierogi.

Romano’s Stromboli: Special Hot (Philadelphia, PA) - Romano’s Stromboli, a Philadelphia institution since 1950, offers a savory fusion of cheese, heat, and tradition, encapsulating the essence of the city in every bite.

Herr’s, a brand deeply rooted in the Philadelphia community, is proud to support and honor local small food businesses through the Flavored by Philly contest. These new flavors are now available at major retailers, retailing for $2.69 (2.375oz) and $4.99 (7.375oz).

Herr’s invites everyone to try all three flavors and cast their votes for their favorite at campaign.rtm.com/flavoredbyphilly until August 9th, 2024. The individual who nominated the winning flavor will receive a $5,000 prize, while the small business behind the flavor will win $10,000.

About Herr’s

Made from the finest ingredients available and always bursting with flavor, Herr’s snacks have been giving people something to smile about since 1946, when Jim Herr started his own snack company. Based in Nottingham, Pennsylvania, where visitors are welcomed to its Visitor Center and Snack Factory, Herr’s produces more than 300 snack products in nine product categories and continues to be family-owned and operated. www.herrs.com

