Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), June 17, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 350 million share buyback program announced on November 7, 2023, as the fourth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fourth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 10/06/2024 3,842 382.8325 1,470,842.47 7,251 413.6161 2,999,130.34 2,788,332.41 11,093 383.9516 4,259,174.88 11/06/2024 3,872 383.6345 1,485,432.78 7,295 411.1127 2,999,067.15 2,795,029.96 11,167 383.3136 4,280,462.74 12/06/2024 3,802 389.5092 1,480,913.98 - - - - 3,802 389.5092 1,480,913.98 13/06/2024 3,855 387.8665 1,495,225.36 5,991 417.2153 2,499,536.86 2,317,819.79 9,846 387.2684 3,813,045.15 14/06/2024 3,918 380.7163 1,491,646.46 - - - - 3,918 380.7163 1,491,646.46 19,289







(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Fourth Tranche till June 14, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 238,088,203.10 for No. 670,642 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 107,883,427.15 (Euro 99,353,509.99*) for No. 269,191 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of June 14, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 14,133,410 common shares equal to 5.50% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.



Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until June 14, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 3,309,306 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 910,186,239.21.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

