Flip Classroom Market to Grow at CAGR of 15.50% through 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2.5 Billion Flip Classroom market will reach USD 10.56 Billion by 2033. Flexible and accessible learning growth opportunities and higher student involvement may fuel the growth of the Flip Classroom Market. Flipped classrooms cater to diverse learning needs by accommodating individual preferences, styles, and proficiency levels. With online multimedia resources and recorded lectures, students enjoy self-paced learning and review, engaging asynchronously to tailor their education to personal schedules. This accessibility fosters highly personalized learning experiences.



Request market scope and parent market analysis sample PDF: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14384



Flip Classroom Market Size by Product (Software, Hardware, Services), End User (Higher Education, K-12), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024 to 2033

North America emerged as the largest global Flip Classroom market, accounting for 47% of the total market. Owing to increasing investments, government funding and increasing adoption of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) in the classroom. Whereas Asia Pacific exhibits the highest growth rate in the market owing to various strategic initiatives by the private players.



The software segment has dominated the market accounting for 65%.



The software segment has dominated the market accounting for 65%. Owing to rapid technological advances in the teaching methods of institutes coupled with the increasing need for video lecture programmers and rapidly growing strategic initiatives by the private players in the market.



K-12 segment has dominated the Flip Classroom market. Thereby acquiring 57% in the year 2023.



K-12 segment has dominated the Flip Classroom market. Thereby acquiring 57% in the year 2023. Further, it is expected to be the fastest-growing in the market, owing to the immense focus on various government and academic institutions.



Latest Development:



• In Playposit, a startup originating from the United States, provides an interactive web-based video platform designed specifically for educators to facilitate formative assessments both within and beyond the classroom. This platform empowers educators to track student progress, utilize an extensive video library, and engage in collaborative efforts by sharing content with peers. Its smooth integration with established learning management systems (LMS) and video hosting providers amplifies its effectiveness.



• EdPuzzle, headquartered in the United States, focuses on assessment-driven software that enables both students and educators to develop interactive online videos. Through this platform, users can incorporate a variety of question formats, audio tracks, and annotations into videos sourced from well-known platforms such as TED, YouTube, and National Geographic.



• In April 2021, Panopto, a top player in flipped classroom solutions, took a major step by acquiring Ensemble Video, a company specializing in video management software for K-12, higher education, and corporate sectors. This strategic acquisition substantially broadens Panopto's client roster, allowing it to offer services to a wider array of educational institutions and organizations.



Enquire before purchasing this report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/14384



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Improved learning growth opportunities



Improved learning growth opportunities– Flipped classrooms enable active learning, engagement, and customized instruction, resulting in enhanced student achievement, academic success, and learning results. By empowering students to learn at their individual pace, access educational resources from anywhere, and receive personalized guidance and feedback from educators, the flipped learning approach enhances students' comprehension, retention, and mastery of the subject matter.



Restraint: Lack of technological advancements in the market



Sufficient infrastructure within educational institutions, reliable internet connectivity, and readily available digital technologies are essential for the successful implementation of flipped classrooms. Nevertheless, challenges may arise when adopting flipped learning models, particularly in low-income schools or rural communities. Such obstacles encompass unequal access to technology, insufficient funding for technological investments, and limitations in infrastructure in economically disadvantaged regions.



Opportunity: Flexible and accessible learning growth opportunities



Flipped classrooms cater to diverse learning needs by accommodating individual preferences, styles, and proficiency levels. With online multimedia resources and recorded lectures, students enjoy self-paced learning and review, engaging asynchronously to tailor their education to personal schedules. This accessibility fosters highly personalized learning experiences.



Challenge: Issues related to socioeconomic disparities globally



Socioeconomic disparities frequently lead to uneven access to technology and digital resources. In numerous areas, students from low-income households may not have access to essential devices such as laptops, tablets, or reliable internet connections required for effective participation in a flipped classroom setting. This digital gap can impede the adoption and execution of flipped learning programs, as students lacking sufficient technology access may encounter difficulties engaging with online instructional materials beyond the classroom.



Some of the major players operating in the Flip Classroom market are:



• Adobe Inc

• Cisco Systems

• D2L Corporation

• Echo360 Inc

• Panopto Inc

• Aptara Inc

• Articulate Global Inc

• City & Guilds Group

• Crestron Electronics Inc

• Dell Inc



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product:



• Software

• Hardware

• Services



By End-User:



• Higher Education

• K-12



Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/14384/single



About the report:



The global Flip Classroom market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com