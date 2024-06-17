Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances Report 2024-2028: Total Transaction Value Set to Climb from $3.9 Trillion in 2024 to $6.5 Trillion by 2028

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittances: 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Digital Money Transfer & Remittances research report provides a detailed evaluation and analysis of both the domestic and international markets, including the impact of instant payments, blockchain and CBDC and other initiatives disrupting the market such as mobile money, neobanks, mobile wallets and payment gateways. The research also considers the future challenges within digital money transfer and remittances, and emerging trends in the space.



In addition, this report covers market opportunities; providing strategic insights into the development of digital money transfer capabilities in line with new technologies, such as AI and machine learning.



It highlights future opportunities and technologies that are important for vendors, merchants and financial institutions to consider when adapting money transfer and digital remittances for the future, incorporating aspects such as Open Banking, instant transfers and CBDCs.



The report also positions 29 vendors across two Competitor Leaderboards, for digital money transfer and digital remittance; providing an invaluable resource for stakeholders seeking to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



The research suite contains a detailed dataset; providing forecasts for 61 countries across a wide range of different metrics, including total revenue from mobile domestic money transfer and online domestic money transfer to international mobile and online money transfer and instant transfers.



Key Statistics

$3.9 trillion - Total transaction value in 2024

$6.5 trillion - Total transaction value in 2028

41% - 2024 to 2028 market growth

2024-2028 - Forecast period

Key Features

Market Dynamics: A strategic analysis of the major drivers, challenges, and innovations shaping the adoption and development of the digital money transfer and remittances space, including:

The importance of using digital money transfer and remittances systems in the face of growing digital solutions. Future strategic directions and market outlook for digital money transfer and remittances vendors.

Key drivers and benefits of digital money transfer and remittances for vendors, including an increase in global digital acceptance, the implementation of AI and ML, the analysis of real-time data and the impact on the digital money transfer and remittance space, as well as how money transfer platforms can improve the digital money transfer space.

Country Readiness Index: Comprehensive coverage featuring country-level market analysis on the future of the market in a select 61 countries split by 8 key regions; thoroughly analysing each country's potential success in the digital money transfer and remittance market, with insight into current and future trends, paired with supplementary 5-year forecast data.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: Includes forecasts for the total money transfer for both domestic and international money movement, as well as the total money sent through consumer instant payment. This data is split by 8 key forecast regions and 61 countries.



Competitor Leaderboards: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 29 vendors in the digital money transfer and remittance space, via two Competitor Leaderboards.



Research Deliverables

Market Data & Forecasting Report - The numbers tell you what's happening, but the written report details why, alongside the methodologies.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in an exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

Market Trends & Strategies Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations.

Competitor Leaderboard Report - Provides a visual representation of the competitive positioning of the leaders within the market.

