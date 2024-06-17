Survey shows 12% of Americans have been diagnosed with chronic insomnia

DARIEN, Ill., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new survey commissioned by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 12% of Americans said they have been diagnosed with chronic insomnia. Thursday, June 20, is the 11th annual Insomnia Awareness Night, held by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine to drive awareness of chronic insomnia and its treatments.



Insomnia involves difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, or regularly waking up earlier than desired, despite allowing enough time in bed for sleep. Symptoms associated with insomnia include daytime fatigue or sleepiness; feeling dissatisfied with sleep; having trouble concentrating; feeling depressed, anxious or irritable; and having low motivation or low energy.

“Chronic insomnia impacts not just how a person sleeps at night, but also how they feel and function during the daytime,” said Dr. Eric J. Olson, president of the AASM. “Fortunately, there are effective treatment options for those who are living with chronic insomnia, and these treatments can significantly improve both health and quality of life.”

Chronic insomnia can be detrimental to physical, mental and emotional health, negatively affecting overall wellness and daily functioning. Additionally, chronic insomnia can lead to increased risks for depression, anxiety, substance abuse, motor vehicle accidents, Alzheimer’s disease and Type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Treatment

The most effective treatment for chronic insomnia is cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, which combines behavioral strategies, such as setting a consistent sleep schedule and getting out of bed when you are struggling to sleep, with cognitive strategies, such as replacing fears about sleeplessness with more helpful expectations. CBT-I recommendations are customized to address each patient’s individual needs and symptoms. While six to eight sessions are typical, some patients improve more quickly.

“Cognitive behavioral therapy offers patients who are experiencing chronic insomnia a highly personalized plan to help identify any underlying problems and provide long-term solutions that promote healthy sleep,” said Michael Nadorff, a licensed psychologist and president of SBSM.

Insomnia Awareness Night

Since 2014, Insomnia Awareness Night has been held nationally to provide education and support for those living with chronic insomnia. To learn more about Insomnia Awareness Night, or for more information about sleep and sleep disorders, visit SleepEducation.org .

Talk to your doctor if you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. Your doctor may refer you to a CBT-I professional or an AASM-accredited sleep center for help.

About the Survey

American Academy of Sleep Medicine commissioned an online survey of 2,006 adults throughout the United States. The margin of error for the overall sample is +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between May 16 and May 24, 2024, by Atomik Research, an independent market research agency. Results from the AASM Sleep Prioritization Survey are available in the AASM newsroom.

About the American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Established in 1975, the AASM advances sleep care and enhances sleep health to improve lives. The AASM has a combined membership of 12,000 accredited sleep centers and individuals, including physicians, scientists and other health care professionals who care for patients with sleep disorders. As the leader in the sleep field, the AASM sets standards and promotes excellence in sleep medicine health care, education and research ( aasm.org ).

About the Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine

The SBSM is an interdisciplinary organization committed to advancing the scientific approach to studying the behavioral, psychological and physiological dimensions of sleep and sleep disorders and the application of this knowledge to the betterment of individuals and societies worldwide ( https://www.behavioralsleep.org/ ).

