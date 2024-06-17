Avis Budget Group Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, Technology Centers and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avis Budget Group (Avis) - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive information and insights into Avis' tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Avis offers car sharing as well as car and truck rental services to customers across the world. The company conducts its operations under several brand names, including Avis, Zipcar, and Budget, among others. Avis licenses the use of its brand trademarks to licensees in countries in which it does not operate directly. Avis and its licensees operate in about 180 countries.

It offers an overview of Avis' technology initiatives, covering partnerships, product launches, and investments. Each technology initiative is detailed with insights into the technology theme, objectives, and benefits. Additionally, the report includes details on Avis' estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts, providing a thorough understanding of the company's technological investments and priorities.

Avis has two reportable business segments: the Americas and international. The Americas business segment primarily comprises vehicle rental operations in North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean; car sharing operations in few of these markets; and licensees in areas in which Avis does not operate directly. The international business segment comprises vehicle rental operations in Australasia, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe; car sharing operations in few of these markets; and licensees in areas in which Avis does not operate directly.



The report provides information and insights into Avis' tech activities, including :

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and investments

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

Scope

Avis built a cloud-based data and analytics architecture that combines solutions from Informatica and AWS to ingest, catalog, operationalize, and perform real-time analytics on connected car data.

Avis is leveraging several emerging technologies including AI and machine learning, big data, cloud, connected car technology, Internet of Things (IoT), and ecommerce, among others to improve operational efficiency, provide better customer service, and drive profits.

In 2019, Avis partnered with Slalom to develop a machine learning-powered solution for optimal fleet utilization.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Aivs' tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and investments

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, Technology Centers and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Partnership, Investment & Acquisitions Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Slalom

Otonomo

AWS

EverCharge

Waymo

The Internet of Things Consortium (IoTC)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)

Continental

Ford

ID Systems

Otonomo

Crispify

Ravin

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6xoo9n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.