Global Urea Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook 2024: Russia is Expected to Lead Urea Capacity Growth by 2030, Gollowed by Iran and India

Global urea capacity is poised to see considerable growth by 2030, potentially increasing from 241.92 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2023 to 307.47 mtpa in 2030. Around 67 planned and announced plants are likely to come online by 2030, primarily in the Former Soviet Union, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Among countries, Russia is expected to lead urea capacity growth by 2030, followed by Iran and India. Nakhodka Fertilizer Plant, Turkmenhimiya, and Reliance Industries Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally by the end of the decade.



Scope

Global urea capacity outlook by region from 2024 to 2030

Urea new build and expansion capacity additions region key countries, and key companies

New build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region, key countries, and key companies globally

Key details of the top 10 planned and announced urea plants globally (up to 2030)

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information on active, and upcoming urea plants globally

Identify opportunities in the global urea industry with the help of upcoming projects and capex outlook

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong outlook of urea capacity data

Assess key projects data of your peers and competitors

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global Urea Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

Key Highlights

Major New Plant Announcements

02. Global Urea Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region

Global Urea Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Region

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Region

Global Urea Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2024

Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Urea Plants

03. Global Urea Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country

Urea Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2023

Urea Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

Urea Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by key Countries

04. Global Urea Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company

Global Urea Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2023

Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

05. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Reliance Industries Ltd

Oteko

Perdaman Industries Pty Ltd

Leigh Creek Energy Ltd

Nakhodka Fertilizer Plant

Lukoil Oil Co

PT Pupuk Indonesia Holding Co

China National Petroleum Corp

