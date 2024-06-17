Global Urea Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook 2024: Russia is Expected to Lead Urea Capacity Growth by 2030, Gollowed by Iran and India

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Urea Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook, 2024 -2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global urea capacity is poised to see considerable growth by 2030, potentially increasing from 241.92 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2023 to 307.47 mtpa in 2030. Around 67 planned and announced plants are likely to come online by 2030, primarily in the Former Soviet Union, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
Among countries, Russia is expected to lead urea capacity growth by 2030, followed by Iran and India. Nakhodka Fertilizer Plant, Turkmenhimiya, and Reliance Industries Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally by the end of the decade.
Scope
- Global urea capacity outlook by region from 2024 to 2030
- Urea new build and expansion capacity additions region key countries, and key companies
- New build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region, key countries, and key companies globally
- Key details of the top 10 planned and announced urea plants globally (up to 2030)
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Urea Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- Key Highlights
- Major New Plant Announcements
02. Global Urea Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Global Urea Capacity Contribution by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Region
- Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Region
- Global Urea Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned and Announced Plants, 2024
- Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Urea Plants
03. Global Urea Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Urea Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2023
- Urea Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries
- Urea Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by key Countries
04. Global Urea Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
- Global Urea Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2023
- Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
05. Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Reliance Industries Ltd
- Oteko
- Perdaman Industries Pty Ltd
- Leigh Creek Energy Ltd
- Nakhodka Fertilizer Plant
- Lukoil Oil Co
- PT Pupuk Indonesia Holding Co
- China National Petroleum Corp
