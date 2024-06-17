Group Travel Case Study 2024: Consumer Concepts, Motivations, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Case Study: Group Travel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This case study looks at the increasing interest behind the flows and trends in group travel. It discusses the concept of group travel, motivations behind Group travel, case studies within the group travel trend, and some companies that specialize in group travel. The case study also discusses the challenges facing Group travel and the impacts it may have as well as the potential benefits associated with Group travel. Finally, this case study looks at types of destinations popular with group travel and explores key destinations around the world.



The growth in group travel is part of the larger social phenomenon termed "togethering". Following the pandemic, travelers are more interested in experiential traveling, either alone, with family, or with a group. All-inclusive group tours have always been a popular option for travelers. Group travel tours are often also designed for travelers looking for specific experiences - like solo female travelers or LGBTQ+ group travel tours.

Just as smaller retreat-style group travel has become more popular, so has the demand for private, small-group travel. Contemporary group travel experiences emphasize active engagement and immersive participation over passive observation. Participants are encouraged to immerse themselves in hands-on activities such as cooking classes, outdoor adventures, volunteering, and cultural workshops, fostering a deeper connection with the destination and its inhabitants.

