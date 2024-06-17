Steel Wire Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2024 & 2030: Developing Countries Continue to Drive Growth Opportunities, Steel Industry Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Construction Industry

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steel Wire - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Steel Wire is estimated at US$116.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$186 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The Carbon Steel Wire segment is projected to experience significant growth, reaching US$137.6 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Similarly, the Stainless Steel Wire segment is expected to grow at a 6% CAGR over the next seven years. This indicates a robust market trajectory driven by increasing demand and industrial applications.

In regional terms, the U.S. market for steel wire is estimated at $30.3 billion in 2023. China stands out with an impressive forecasted growth, projected to grow at a 10.6% CAGR and reach $45.2 billion by 2030. Other regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the broader Asia-Pacific, are also showing strong growth trends, highlighting the global expansion of the steel wire market.

The report provides comprehensive market data through independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ million from 2023 to 2030. This detailed financial outlook offers a clear view of the market's expected performance over the next several years, helping stakeholders to plan strategically.

In-depth regional analysis offers detailed insights into key markets such as the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Understanding the market dynamics and growth opportunities in these regions is crucial for stakeholders looking to expand their market presence and capitalize on regional growth trends.

Additionally, the report profiles major players in the steel wire market, including Ansteel Group Corporation Limited, ArcelorMittal S.A, and Bridon International Ltd. These profiles provide valuable information on each company's market presence, product offerings, and strategic initiatives, enabling stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and identify potential opportunities for collaboration and competition.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 263 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $116.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $186 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Steel Wire Market - A Prelude

Steel Industry - Are the Worst Times Over?

Recent Market Activity

Steel Market Witnesses Uptick in Demand and Prices

Overcapacity & Inventory Levels - A Review

China Holds the Key

Chinese Steel Consumption to Slow Down -India Could Fill the Gap with Growing Appetite for the Metal

Global Demand for Steel to Slowdown in 2018 due to Chinese Curbs on Excess Capacity

China Announces Plans to Cap Steel Production

Steel Wire - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Impact of US Steel Tariffs - A Brief Review

US Import Tariffs on Steel to hurt South Korea and EU Countries the Most

Steel Industry - A Statistical Overview

Construction Industry: A Major End-Use Market

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Globalization & Rationalization - A Surviving Strategy

Outlook for the Steel Industry

Emerging Economies to Considerably Impel Global Steel Demand

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Steel Industry Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Construction Industry Dynamics

Increase in Automotive Production to Boost Market Prospects for Steel Wire

Oil & Gas Sector - Dynamic as Ever

Excess Production Results in Low Oil Prices

Steadily Increasing Prices Result in Higher Rig Counts in 2017 & 2018

Transition in Wafer Fabrication Technology to Add to the Growth in Steel Wire Market

Developing Countries Continue to Drive Growth Opportunities in the Market

Cost Efficient Manufacturing in Focus

High-Quality Steel Wire Rods in Demand for Production of Steel Wires

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 182 Featured)

Ansteel Group Corporation Limited (China)

ArcelorMittal S.A (Luxembourg)

China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited (China)

Bridon International Ltd. (UK)

Gerdau S.A. (Brazil)

HBIS Group (China)

Heico Wire Group (USA)

Davis Wire Corporation (USA)

National Standard (USA)

Insteel Industries, Inc. (USA)

JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)

Jiangsu Shagang Group (China)

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan)

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (USA)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

NV Bekaert SA (Belgium)

POSCO (South Korea)

Shougang Corporation (China)

Tata Steel Group (India)

Tree Island Industries Ltd. (Canada)

thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG (Germany)

Usha Martin Limited (India)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oggx3s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment