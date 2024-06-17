Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 24 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount   
Accumulated until 7/6/2024 115,500 539.97 62,366,939   
Monday, 10 June 2024 1,500 567.62 851,430   
Tuesday, 11 June 2024 1,600 563.72 901,952   
Wednesday, 12 June 2024 1,700 561.50 954,550   
Thursday, 13 June 2024 1,700 566.33 962,761   
Friday, 14 June 2024 1,600 562.05 899,280   
In the period 10/6/2024 - 14/6/2024 8,100 564.19 4,569,973   
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 14/6/2024 123,600 541.56 66,936,912   
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,734,526 treasury shares corresponding to 6.94% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.   
  



Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

