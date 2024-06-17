Golf Majors 2024: Sponsorship Landscape, Additional Revenue & Online Following

Dublin, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Property Profile - Business of the Golf Majors 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report explores the four biggest golf tournaments in the 2024 calendar, referred to as the Majors. The report will take a closer look at the individual sponsorship and media rights landscapes of each of the four majors, before offering comparative analysis to help better understand the market. The report will also take a closer look at the potential ticket revenue on offer, prize money and social media following of each.



Golf is still heavily linked to the Pay-TV market across the globe. Biggest rights in the United States are linked to ESPN and CBS for the Masters and PGA Championship, whilst the US Open and Open are linked to NBC. The PGA Championship has the largest sponsorship inventory in 2024, with 20 unique partners. Rolex is the only brand with active sponsorship deals across all four majors. The Masters remains the most popular on social media with a combined 4.64 million fans online.



An overview of the media landscape both at a domestic and global perspective for each major. It also goes into great detail around the sponsorship inventory of each major, offering year-on-year context. Extra information pertains to additional income from ticket sales, the state of the prize money and social media standings of these lucrative events.



Report Scope

The main context of this report is to illustrate the key developments in the biggest golf tournaments in golf for the 2024 season.

It offers a key insight into the main commercial landscape of golf's biggest events, offering comparative analysis to show the main differences with the four events.

The report offers some industry-leading insight and analysis on one of the oldest sports globally. It emphasizes the main sponsorship rights linked to each tournament as well as the biggest media rights deals.

Golf is a popular and global sport with huge commercial appeal. The landscape has been complicated since the arrival and eventual merger of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf but this report offers some understanding against the biggest golf competitions.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Media Landscape

Golf Major Sponsorship Landscape

Golf Major Comparison

Additional Revenue & Online Following

List of Tables

Individual Competition Global Media Rights Broadcasters

Competition Sponsorship Annual Deal Values

Partnership Lengths

Sponsorship Industry Breakdown

Sponsorship Brand Location Breakdown

Overall Deal Volume

Overall Annual Sponsorship Income

Overall Industry Breakdown

Brands with Multiple Deals

Ticket Revenue

Prize Money

Social Media Standings

