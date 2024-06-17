VAISALA CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17.6.2024 Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 17.6.2024 In the Helsinki Stock Exchange Trade date 17.6.2024 Bourse trade Buy Share VAIAS Amount 300 Shares Average price/ share 39,8500 EUR Total cost 11 955,00 EUR Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 140 733 shares including the shares repurchased on 17.6.2024 On behalf of Vaisala Corporation Nordea Bank Oyj Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen Additional information Paula Liimatta tel +358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com www.vaisala.com





