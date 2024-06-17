How Whales Are Influencing the Market: Bitcoin & BlockDAG Network “Top Choices for Whales in 2024”

London, UK, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From an analyst’s perspective, the recent activities of cryptocurrency whales—large holders of digital assets—are significantly influencing market dynamics this 2024. Blockchain tracker Lookonchain reported a major Bitcoin transaction involving the transfer of substantial amounts from Binance. Alongside Bitcoin, whales have also been active with five altcoins including BlockDAG Network , indicating potential market shifts.









Why Are Whales Buying Bitcoin?

The sustained interest in Bitcoin by whales underscores its continued dominance in the market. Recent data from blockchain tracker Lookonchain reveals that whales have made substantial Bitcoin transactions, with two separate wallets withdrawing a total of 2,000 Bitcoins, valued at approximately $135 million, from Binance within a mere 20 minutes. This concentration of buying power is not just a reflection of confidence in Bitcoin’s future price appreciation but also a strategic move to accumulate assets in anticipation of market shifts.

Which Altcoins Are Whales Targeting?

In addition to Bitcoin, significant transactions were observed not only in the Bitcoin ecosystem but in five altcoins as well. According to The Data Nerd, a whale with the address 0x8A4 withdrew notable amounts from Binance and OKX exchanges. These withdrawals included various cryptocurrencies, totaling $10.87 million. Detailed transactions comprised 1,531 Ethereum (ETH), 603,000 PancakeSwap (CAKE), 94 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB), 70,680 Uniswap (UNI), and 581,000 Curve DAO (CRV).

In addition another altcoin experiencing significant capital inflow from whale investors is BlockDAG Network whose pre-seed funding space is witnessing transactions that range between $500,000 to $1 million per day.

BlockDAG Network has emerged as a top choice for whales in 2024 because of its innovative "Smart-Mining" approach, particularly through its X1 Miner App which, in the last week, has attracted significant interest. This app, available on the Apple App Store and soon to be launched on Google Play Store, allows users to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones. The ease of use and the potential for daily passive income have made BlockDAG an appealing option for large investors looking to diversify their portfolios and tap into new technological advancements.







Why Whales Are Targeting Bitcoin and BlockDAG Network

The concerted actions of whales in the cryptocurrency market can be interpreted as a strategic positioning in assets they believe will yield substantial returns. Bitcoin, with its established reputation and market stability, continues to be a cornerstone of their investment strategy. Meanwhile, the BlockDAG Network’s innovative approach to blockchain technology and mining and its potential for high returns have made it an attractive new player.

Key Insights for Investors

The significant Bitcoin purchases by whales suggest a strong market confidence and an expectation of price increases, signaling a bullish trend for other investors. The BlockDAG Network represents an emerging opportunity in the crypto market, with its Smart-Mining technology and user-friendly app set to revolutionize how individuals mine cryptocurrencies, making it a prime target for whale investments. Whales are strategically diversifying their investments, not just in Bitcoin but also exploring new technologies and networks like BlockDAG. This diversification highlights their strategy of balancing established assets with innovative opportunities. The activities of whales are crucial indicators of potential market trends, as their investments often precede significant market movements, providing valuable insights for other investors.







In conclusion, whale activities offer a crucial lens through which to view the volatile and rapidly changing cryptocurrency market. Their substantial transactions can hint at broader market movements, making it essential for investors to stay informed about these significant activities.

