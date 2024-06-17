Legendary Laser Introduces Unmatched Aesthetic Excellence to Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legendary Laser, a new aesthetic laser business specializing in aesthetic laser treatments using the Astanza Duality Signature, is announcing its grand opening in Fort Worth, Texas. Owned and operated by the experienced aesthetician Alexandra, Legendary Laser offers a comprehensive menu of services designed to help clients achieve their desired aesthetic goals.



“I'm thrilled to bring Legendary Laser to the Dallas-Fort Worth community,” says Alexandra. “My passion lies in helping people look and feel their best, and I believe that laser treatments offer a safe and effective way to achieve remarkable results.”

Legendary Laser offers a variety of services, including laser tattoo removal and permanent makeup removal. Utilizing cutting-edge laser technology, they can safely and effectively remove unwanted tattoos of various colors and sizes. For those seeking to remove faded, outdated, or unwanted permanent makeup, Legendary Laser provides a gentle and effective solution. Additional aesthetic services are available to further expand the range of transformative treatments available to Fort Worth, Arlington, Dallas, and surrounding areas.

Legendary Laser is committed to providing a comfortable and professional experience for each client. Alexandra is a highly trained and experienced aesthetician, dedicated to client satisfaction. She works closely with each individual to develop a personalized treatment plan that meets their unique needs and goals.

About Legendary Laser

Legendary Laser stands out amongst the aesthetic businesses in Fort Worth, Texas. They offer a variety of advanced laser treatments designed to help clients achieve their desired goals. By prioritizing the best technology, training, and team of top professionals, they ensure that every client receives a legendary experience. Contact them today to schedule a free consultation and learn more about the studio’s unmatched aesthetic excellence.

Contact:

Alexandra

Legendary Laser

(682) 287-0165

legendarylasertattooremoval@gmail.com

Website: legendarytattooremoval.com

Social Media: Facebook, Instagram

About Astanza

Astanza helps build and expand aesthetic businesses by providing unparalleled support alongside advanced laser technology. Our lasers are trusted by healthcare professionals, aesthetic providers, entrepreneurs, med spas, tattoo studios, correctional facilities, and nonprofit organizations worldwide.

Included with every laser purchase is the Astanza Experience, an all-encompassing support system featuring a 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Clinical Support, and a customizable Business Builder System. Astanza’s aesthetic laser technology is comprised of the Trinity, Duality Signature, EternityTSR, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, DermaBlate®, and QuadroStarPROYELLOW laser machines.

Astanza is a certified Great Place to Work™, named Inc. 2023 Best in Business Services and Correctional Re-Entry Services, ranks #33 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care™ and #49 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Places to Work in Texas™.

Learn more about Astanza by visiting the website or calling (800) 364-9010. Connect with Astanza on YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Twitter.