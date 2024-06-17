Lt. Governor Husted, JobsOhio and Aileron Announce Program for Small Businesses

TIPP CITY, Ohio, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef, and Aileron today announced a program designed to elevate Ohio’s small businesses in a fully sponsored business growth program. The JobsOhio Small Business Academy, Powered by Aileron, will support small business owners, presidents and CEOs of small, growing B2B organizations in Ohio who want to improve their leadership skills and grow their companies.

“Small businesses are important to local communities because they are innovative and respond more nimbly to local needs – plus, the money spent in small businesses is more likely to benefit the local economy,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “This program will build more successful small businesses leading to stronger, more prosperous communities across Ohio.”

The 12-month program blends in-person and virtual events, facilitated by Aileron, a nonprofit organization founded by late Dayton-area leader and philanthropist Clay Mathile. Aileron guides business owners to lead thriving businesses by elevating owners, leaders, and teams to build an organization-wide system that creates sustainable change and drives lasting results.

“Partnering with Aileron to create the JobsOhio Small Business Academy will enrich the capabilities of Ohio’s small businesses, helping them upskill professional management efficiencies and scale their operations for future success,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “This program not only empowers small businesses’ ability to expand, it also honors the enduring legacy of Clay Mathile, whose bold, visionary and unselfish commitment to Ohio’s economic growth continues to positively impact communities statewide.

“Aileron was founded on the belief that small businesses improve lives and raise the quality of life,” said Aileron Board of Trustees Chairman Mike Mathile. “This partnership is empowering that meaningful work right here in Ohio as JobsOhio and Aileron uplift leaders, organizations, and communities across the state.”

In its inaugural year, the cohort of 25 will be comprised of businesses previously receiving JobsOhio incentives. A list of JobsOhio’s previous and current client companies will have the opportunity to apply if interested.

“We’re thrilled to come together with JobsOhio to uplift organizations across the state,” said Aileron President Joni Fedders. This program will help small business owners elevate their businesses, team, and lives and build an organization that thrives for the long-term. We’re honored to work with our partners at JobsOhio and our first cohort of small businesses, all right in our own backyard.”

Small business owners will be notified of their selection for the program in August. The program is scheduled to begin on Sept. 24, 2024.

To learn more about the JobsOhio Small Business Academy Powered by Aileron, visit http://jobsohio.com/aileron.

Media Contact

Matt Englehart, JobsOhio Press Secretary

614.300.1152

englehart@jobsohio.com

# # #

About Aileron

Aileron is a nonprofit organization that guides business owners to lead thriving businesses by elevating owners, leaders, and teams to build an organization-wide system that creates sustainable change and drives lasting results. Aileron’s flagship program, Course for Presidents, introduces business owners to a proven approach for running a thriving business that has transformed thousands of businesses for more than 25 years. Every year, more than 7,500 business leaders visit Aileron’s Campus in Tipp City, Ohio, a destination for private business owners and teams seeking physical and mental space to get out of the day-to-day and focus on the most important parts of their business.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

