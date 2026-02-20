JobsOhio Powers Hartzell Propeller's New Innovation Center with $2M Grant

Piqua, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Takeaways:

$2M JobsOhio Grant Funding Leverages Company Investment

Hartzell Propeller has committed more than $10 million to invest in the center over the next 5 years.

R&D Center Provides New Jobs in the Future

Hartzell Propeller currently employs 350+ people at their headquarters in Piqua, Ohio and commits to creating new jobs in the area.

Advanced Manufacturing Meets Aerospace & Aviation

The grant program targets key industries important to Ohio's growth and international stature. The planned Innovation Center contains all Hartzell carbon fiber blade production, WhirlWind Propellers production, and is the new home for the Hartzell Service Center and R&D.

Hartzell Propeller builds upon its decades of investment in Ohio and unwavering commitment to the local community with the grand opening of the Hartzell Propeller Innovation Center today at the company's current headquarters in Piqua, Ohio. The center is another example of how Ohio is driving both the general aviation and burgeoning advanced air mobility (AAM) industry. Hartzell is setting the pace for aviation ingenuity and discovery in Ohio, which traces back to the Wright Brothers' initial trials in Dayton and Huffman Prairie, and the founding of Hartzell's propeller business itself, more than a century ago, in 1917. That's when Orville Wright suggested to Robert Hartzell—already an aircraft owner with dreams of barnstorming—that he utilize the family company's skills to craft propellers from walnut using their craftmanship and specialized techniques.

Now more than a century later, the Hartzell Propeller Innovation Center positions Hartzell to advance propeller design and technology for the next 100 years. The center will encompass three critical functional areas for the company, including all Hartzell carbon fiber propeller production, WhirlWind experimental and airboat propeller production, and the factory’s Piqua-based Hartzell Service Center, a key member of the Hartzell Global Services network.

“Hartzell Propeller has been a cornerstone of Ohio’s aerospace since the Wright Brothers were developing aircraft here, and the company continues to evolve,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “The newest investment establishing Hartzell’s Innovation Center demonstrates how legacy suppliers are leading the charge in next-generation aviation and supporting Ohio's position as a leader in aerospace innovation and advanced air mobility.”

The building housing the Hartzell Propeller Innovation Center, located at 1900 Covington Avenue, sits adjacent to the main Hartzell facilities. The expansion will add more than 150,000 square feet to the current footprint.

“The grand opening of the Hartzell Propeller Innovation Center represents a major step forward for Hartzell Propeller,” said JJ Frigge, President of Hartzell Propeller. “Purpose-built to support the next chapter of advanced propeller innovation, this facility more than quadruples our carbon fiber production footprint and reinforces our ‘Built on Honor’ commitment to quality, performance, and support.

“Combined with the support of JobsOhio, the Innovation Center also enables critical research and development for emerging markets such as Advanced Air Mobility, including our collaboration with Beta Technologies. Together, this investment accelerates our ability to transform ideas into certified, real-world solutions that advance aviation today and well into the future.”

To accelerate the Hartzell Propeller Innovation Center, the company has secured a $2 million grant from JobsOhio, Ohio's private economic development corporation. Hartzell officials formally accepted the grant today at the grand opening of the center.

The assistance comes through the JobsOhio Research & Development Center Grant Program, which was founded to facilitate strategic corporate R&D centers in Ohio. Hartzell secured the grant by addressing the confluence of two key industries targeted by JobsOhio: Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace & Aviation.

By accepting the grant, Hartzell commits to creating new jobs, keeping equipment and operations in the state, and matching the grant with its own monies. In fact, Hartzell has already invested $30 million in the facility and equipment, and it expects to invest more than $10 million in addition over the next 5 years.

The Hartzell Propeller Innovation Center will drive new technologies across the company’s product offerings for multiple industries, including AAM. From a statewide level, Ohio is committed to supporting the growth and realizing the economic benefits of the AAM industry.

“Hartzell Propeller’s decision to build its Innovation Center in Piqua is critical to driving progress in the aerospace industry, showing the world Ohio’s vision to lead in this sector,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “This latest investment builds on Hartzell’s legacy of propeller technology innovation in the region for more than a century, and Ohio's investment of more than $1.2 billion in advanced aerospace manufacturing and infrastructure over the last five years.”

Hartzell Propeller & BETA Technologies Collaboration

First FAA-Certified Electric Aircraft Propeller (July 2025): Piqua, Ohio-based Hartzell Propeller earned FAA Part 35 Type Certification for the first propeller designed specifically for advanced air mobility aircraft, working exclusively with BETA Technologies. This is the first propeller certified specifically for integration with electric propulsion systems.

Four-Year Development Process: Hartzell and BETA have collaborated since 2021 on propeller development, from initial aerodynamic modeling to full-scale testing, with BETA flying Hartzell propellers for more than four years.

Industry-Wide Applications: The five-blade carbon fiber propeller is designed to serve all AAM aircraft that utilize similar electric propulsion systems, positioning this Ohio-made technology as an industry standard.

