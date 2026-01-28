Ohio eIPP Proposal Uses New Aviation Technology to Solve National Healthcare Challenge

Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio has submitted a comprehensive proposal to the Federal Aviation Administration’s Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) that would deploy operational aircraft within three months of approval to solve critical medical transport challenges across a four-state region. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), leading a coalition that includes JobsOhio, BETA Technologies, Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), NEOEx, the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence (NAAMCE) and the states of Michigan, Indiana, and Kentucky, is offering the FAA a ready-to-launch program backed by more than 1.2 billion in existing AAM infrastructure, certified propeller technology, and a proven multistate coordination framework. The proposal directly responds to the eIPP objectives outlined in President Trump’s Executive Order 14307, Unleashing American Drone Dominance, by demonstrating how advanced air mobility can deliver immediate operational benefits while establishing scalable standards for national deployment.

“Ohio has the most powerful aviation and aerospace ecosystem in the nation,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Working together, Ohio’s proposal will solve a national healthcare challenge by using advanced air mobility technologies to replace inefficient ground and charter transportation with faster, more economical, and more reliable routing.”

“JobsOhio’s model for cross-sector collaboration has attracted more than $1.2 billion in aerospace investment, landed transformational manufacturing projects like Joby and Anduril, and built the infrastructure that makes Ohio an advanced air mobility powerhouse,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “This eIPP proposal showcases how strategic partnerships can deliver essential life-saving healthcare needs and economic benefits while cementing American leadership in the industries of today and tomorrow.”

Ohio’s proposal leverages cutting-edge aviation technology to create a faster, smarter, and more dependable alternative to ground and charter transport – solving a national challenge with a proven, scalable model. BETA’s electric aircraft would deliver routine and just-in-time medical cargo for DHL Supply Chain between Indianapolis, Columbus, and Akron.

“Critical medical transport is what our aircraft was built to do,” said Kristen Costello, Head of Government and Regulatory Affairs at BETA Technologies. “It increases reliability while lowering costs, which ultimately translates to greater access for important, time-sensitive transport. Over the past few years, we have worked with partners across Ohio and Michigan to begin installing infrastructure and preparing for AAM operations. The eIPP is a huge step forward, showcasing how this technology can expand access and benefit communities.”

“DHL has been at the forefront of exploring Advanced Air Mobility technologies across Europe, Asia, and Africa, and we’re excited to bring this expertise to the U.S. market,” said Jim Monkmeyer, President of Transportation for DHL Supply Chain North America. “By integrating advanced technologies like heavy-duty electric vehicles and autonomous trucking into our operations, and piloting innovations such as manned eVTOL, we are shaping the future of transportation. Coupled with our recent investments in the Life Sciences & Healthcare sector, these advancements underscore our commitment to meeting the urgent and life-saving needs of the healthcare system.”

NEOEx’s hydrogen hybrid uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) would make deliveries on shorter regional legs between medical facilities in Ohio and Michigan. Joby will leverage its advanced flight capabilities – including its Superpilot™ autonomous flight technology – to support long-distance medical transport and work to address the region’s most critical, time-sensitive needs.

“Joby is proud to partner with the State of Ohio on its application to leverage our advanced air mobility technology for lifesaving healthcare logistics,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation. “The national momentum created by the eIPP and global demand for advanced air mobility is exactly why we are doubling our U.S. manufacturing capacity – supported in part by our growing Ohio team – to deliver real-world operations that solve daily transportation challenges for American communities. We thank President Trump and Secretary Duffy for their visionary leadership in launching this program, which ensures that American ingenuity and manufacturing define the next century of flight. This is our moment to show that the future of transportation is being built, certified, and operated right here in the United States.”

Ohio will test practical solutions for real-world pain points with this program, utilizing this new aerial technology for high-impact use cases. Often, transport is time-sensitive, which gives these novel aircraft an advantage as they can often take off and land in places traditional aircraft cannot, allowing them to avoid congestion and improve access.

Michigan, Indiana, and Kentucky are formally supporting Ohio’s eIPP application, underscoring the importance of a coordinated, multistate approach to AAM. The term “AAM” encompasses a wide range of aircraft with different takeoff and landing styles, propulsion methods, power sources, and levels of autonomy. Priority uses of the technology – cargo and medical transport – naturally cross state lines, so regional alignment on standards, operations, and infrastructure is key to enabling the safe integration of new types of aircraft across the Midwest. In addition to winning the support of significant stakeholders across both the private and public sectors, ODOT has also engaged key airports in all four states, who are eager to incorporate these advanced vehicles into the National Airspace System (NAS).

“The Michigan Department of Transportation is proud to expand our existing partnerships with academia and industry to include collaboration and support for ODOT’s significant proposal,” stated Bradley C. Wieferich, P.E., Michigan State Transportation Director. “Commerce and transportation do not stop at state lines, and it’s essential that we engage in this valuable partnership and research.” Justine Johnson, Michigan Chief Mobility Officer, added, “This collaboration is crucial as we work together to propel our region to the forefront of developing emerging technologies in transportation. By aligning our efforts, we can drive innovation and foster sustainable mobility solutions in the Midwest.”

“We are eager to continue the collaboration with all partners involved in this multi-state program and we look forward to the opportunities presented from the pilot for further data collection, infrastructure readiness, and policy development required for scalability,” said Larry Krauter, chief executive officer, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

Ohio’s commitment to AAM is unmatched in both scale and strategic vision. Building on its legacy as the “Birthplace of Aviation,” the state has long been a national leader in AAM research, development, and deployment. It is home to more than 640 aerospace companies and has the third largest manufacturing workforce in the country. Through a combination of public and private investment, robust cross-sector partnerships, and a thriving innovation ecosystem, Ohio is laying the groundwork for the next generation of air transportation.

NAAMCE in Springfield, Ohio, is a national leader in advancing the deployment of advanced air mobility technologies, helping bridge the gap between innovation and real-world application. Led by Ohio and anchored by public-private collaboration, NAAMCE brings together industry, federal partners, researchers, and local communities to accelerate testing, workforce readiness, infrastructure planning, and regulatory coordination for AAM systems. By moving beyond concept and demonstration to operational deployment, NAAMCE positions Ohio as the premier proving ground for AAM – where new aviation technologies are not only developed, but safely integrated, scaled, and commercialized.

JobsOhio, the state’s private nonprofit economic development organization, has grown Ohio’s advanced air mobility sector significantly in recent years, landing Joby’s manufacturing facility in 2023 and winning Anduril Industries’ manufacturing facility in 2025. BETA Technologies has also installed two chargers across Ohio, four across Michigan, and has a partnership with Sinclair Community College to deliver electric aerospace training for the future workforce.

Ohio’s investment in AAM is not just aspirational – it’s happening at a scale and speed that uniquely position it as the most qualified state to propel the industry to an everyday reality.

Ohio’s AAM Infrastructure

In addition to NAAMCE, Ohio is home to the U.S. Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton. AFRL’s presence provides Ohio with unmatched test and evaluation infrastructure for AAM through its aerospace vehicle integration capabilities. Wright-Patterson hosts critical testing facilities and research programs that allow AAM developers to validate aircraft performance, safety systems, and integration protocols in a military-grade environment - capabilities essential for the kind of rapid deployment readiness required by the eIPP.

SkyVision is Ohio’s FAA-designated UAS test site operated by DroneHub at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport. This gives Ohio one of only a handful of FAA-approved testing environments in the country where AAM operators can conduct beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations and validate integration with the National Airspace System - critical capabilities for eIPP program requirements.

Hartzell Propeller & BETA Technologies Partnership

First FAA-Certified Electric Aircraft Propeller (July 2025): Piqua, Ohio-based Hartzell Propeller earned FAA Part 35 Type Certification for the first propeller designed specifically for advanced air mobility aircraft, working exclusively with BETA Technologies. This is the first propeller certified specifically for integration with electric propulsion systems.

Four-Year Development Partnership: Hartzell and BETA have collaborated since 2021 on propeller development, from initial aerodynamic modeling to full-scale testing, with BETA flying Hartzell propellers for more than four years.

Industry-Wide Applications: The five-blade carbon fiber propeller is designed to serve all AAM aircraft that utilize similar electric propulsion systems, positioning this Ohio-made technology as an industry standard.

Joby Aviation Propeller Manufacturing in Ohio

Propeller Blade Production Launch (October 2025): Joby began manufacturing propeller blades at its Dayton, Ohio facility, establishing Dayton as the company’s long-term hub for blade production.

Critical Component Manufacturing: Joby’s propeller blades are central to the aircraft’s low acoustic profile and represent a decade of complex engineering, requiring advanced carbon manufacturing processes and highly skilled workforce—both available in Dayton.

Integrated Manufacturing Strategy: The propeller blade production expands Joby’s in-house manufacturing of critical conforming components and links operations between California and Ohio to prepare for commercial service at scale.





Joby Aviation Doubling Manufacturing Footprint in Dayton

700,000 Square Foot Facility Acquisition (January 2026): Joby acquired a second manufacturing facility in the Dayton area for $61.5 million, more than doubling its Ohio manufacturing footprint and bringing total capacity to over 700,000 square feet.

Production Doubling by 2027: The new facility will support Joby’s plans to double production to four aircraft per month in 2027 while providing space for significant future growth. Operations expected to begin in 2026.

Manufacturing at Scale: Facility complements Joby’s existing production facilities in California and Ohio, with hiring underway to support round-the-clock manufacturing operations as Joby transitions from low-rate initial production to high-volume manufacturing.





GE Aerospace Investment in BETA Technologies

$300 Million Strategic Investment (September 2025): GE Aerospace announced a strategic partnership and $300 million equity investment in BETA Technologies (subject to regulatory approval) to accelerate hybrid electric aviation development.

Hybrid Electric Turbogenerator Development: GE and BETA are co-developing a hybrid electric turbogenerator for Advanced Air Mobility applications, combining GE’s turbine and certification expertise with BETA’s electric generator capabilities to enable longer-range VTOL aircraft.

If Ohio is selected for the FAA’s pilot program, flight demonstrations would begin within three months of an agreement being put into place, and routine operations would continue for three years.

Media Contacts

Breanna Badanes

breanna.badanes@dot.ohio.gov | 614-452-2825

Managing Director, Communications & Policy

Ohio Department of Transportation, DriveOhio

Matt Englehart

englehart@jobsohio.com | 614-300-1152

Press Secretary

JobsOhio