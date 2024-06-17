Private Mental Health Hospital Melbourne - New Hospital Launched by Avive Health Offers Drug And Alcohol Rehabilitation in Melbourne Australia

Melbourne, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melbourne, Victoria -

Avive Health, situated in the heart of the Mornington Peninsula, is expanding its already comprehensive suite of mental health services at its 60-bed facility in Mount Eliza. As a pioneering force in private mental health care, Avive Health offers treatment options that span general adult psychiatry, effective management of mood and anxiety disorders, and robust alcohol and substance use rehabilitation programmes. With this expansion, Avive Health becomes one of the top-tier private mental health hospitals near Melbourne, distinguished for its specialised offerings in developmental trauma and women's mental health. These enhanced services underpin the company's commitment to addressing the wide-ranging mental health needs of the community with empathy, cutting-edge approaches, and unwavering expertise, compassion and professionalism. To learn more visit https://avivehealth.com.au/doctors/locations/mornington-peninsula

The improved offerings include novel therapeutic programmes and the integration of more mental health professionals; intended to provide patients with tailored, effective treatment modalities. Mirroring its therapeutic ethos, Avive Health boasts amenities and environments aimed at facilitating recovery, such as private bedrooms, many group therapy spaces, an art therapy room equipped with everything needed for creative exploration, and serene outdoor areas designed to promote tranquillity and healing.

"Our mission at Avive Health is to serve as a sanctuary for individuals seeking mental health care, ensuring they receive unparalleled professional support and compassion," stated the Co-CEO. "We combine evidence-based treatments with empathy for the personal journeys of our clients. This expansion allows us to deepen our commitment to addressing a wide range of mental health issues comprehensively and reinforces our status as a crucial mental health resource in Melbourne and beyond."

Avive Health has notably advanced its treatment options for depression and anxiety, deploying custom therapy plans that might involve cognitive-behavioural therapy, meticulous medication management, and lifestyle counselling. Similarly, its alcohol rehabilitation treatment is designed to guide individuals through detox and recovery, emphasising counselling and group support to aid in sustaining positive lifestyle changes after treatment.

As previously announced, Avive Health provides treatments for both developmental and adult trauma, including cutting-edge therapies tailored for emergency services personnel and first responders grappling with the effects of high-stress environments and traumatic experiences. The organisation also provides treatment for women's mental health.

"With this service expansion, we highlight our unwavering commitment to leading mental health care innovation," the Director of Clinical Services at Avive Health remarked. "By understanding the complex nature of mental health conditions, we can tailor our programmes with greater precision. Our aim is to empower our patients to embrace their futures with strength and optimism."

The addition of pioneering therapy techniques and expansion of the number of mental health professionals exemplifies Avive Health's dedication to blending innovation and evidence-based treatment with nurturing care. Individuals seeking compassionate, professional mental health services will find a strong partner in Avive Health. For deeper insight into Avive Health's comprehensive services, team expertise, and approach to treatment, please visit: https://avivehealth.com.au. Healthcare professionals considering Avive Health for patients, or people seeking help for themselves or loved ones can fast-track enquiries by directing them to help@avivehealth.com.au

