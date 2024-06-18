Service Design and Orchestration Tool Market Forecast to Hit $83.51 Billion by 2033: The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 5.2 Billion Service Design and Orchestration Tool market will reach USD 83.51 Billion by 2033. Increased demand for operational efficiency in the global market. Strategic initiatives by the private players in the market may fuel the growth of the Service Design and Orchestration Tool Market. Organizations are tasked with improving operational efficiency and constantly thriving towards cutting costs. This is mainly done by completely automating repetitive tasks and effectively and efficiently utilizing the available resources in the global market. Thereby delivering seamless customer experience across the industries and enhacing overall companie’s goodwill in the market. This in turn ultimately providing a white space (scope of opportunity in the global market).



Service Design and Orchestration Tool Market Size by Solution (Service Orchestration Platform, Services), Industry (BFSI, Retail & CPG, Healthcare, Government, Travel & hospitality, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024 to 2033

North America emerged as the largest global Service Design and Orchestration Tool market, accounting for 57% of the total market. Owing to rapidly growing technological advancements in the region, coupled with enterprise software management in the market. Whereas Asia Pacific exhibits the highest growth rate in the market owing to the presence of well-established market players in the region.



The service orchestration platform segment emerged as the dominant revenue generator in 2023, capturing a substantial 45% share of the market. Owing to constantly increasing service delivery and automated hybrid environment.



The BFSI sector dominated revenue generation in 2023, capturing a substantial 54% market share. Owing to rapidly growing demand for automation of redundant tasks and improved cost reduction. Additionally, adoption of AI (Artifical Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) in the global market has also paved way for increased demand of Service Design and Orchestration Tool in the BFSI sector.



Latest Development:



• In July 2020, Freshworks acquired Flint. Main objective behind this acquisition was to extend the Freshworks' Freshservice IT support service. This is done mainly by integrating Flint's automation tools in the global market.

• In September 2022, BMC went through a technology breakthrough. That is, it launched an new cloud data services, open-source connectors for Control-M. The main objective of this launch was to provide advanced workflow orchestration system. These new features enable non-IT business users to experience secure and autonomous self-service, thus optimizing operations.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Rapid shift towards digital transformation in the global market



One of the major factors that boosts the growth of Service Design and Orchestration is the rapidly growing shift towards digital transformation in the global market. Industries across the globe are constantly undergoing digital transformation. Owing to prioritize, survive, and continuously grow in the global market. With this Service design and various orchestration tools play significant roles towards enabling digital transformation. Which helps in the proper facilitation of design in the workflows.



Restraints: Lack of customization and security threat in the market



Service design and orchestration tools provide various features, yet customization options may be restricted, creating hurdles for organizations with unique needs. Additionally, these tools can pose security risks, especially when handling sensitive data or vulnerable to cyber threats. To counter these risks, organizations must enforce strong security measures. However, the market growth of these tools is impeded by customization limitations and the accompanying security concerns.



Opportunities: Increased demand for operational efficiency in the global market



Challenge: Lack of awareness in the Service Design and Orchestration Tool Market



If users aren't aware of Service Design and Orchestration (SDO) tools, they're less likely to adopt them. This restricts the market size and growth potential for SDO providers. Without grasping the benefits these tools offer, organizations might stick to manual or outdated processes, missing out on efficiency gains and cost savings. Furthermore, even if SDO tools offer innovative features, they might struggle to gain traction without user awareness. This could result in market saturation, with a few established tools dominating while newer, potentially better options struggle for recognition and market share.



Report Scope



Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2033 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa Market Size(unit) USD 83.51 Billion Data Warehousing Market CAGR 32% Segments Covered Solution, Industry

Some of the major players operating in the Service Design and Orchestration Tool market are:



• Amdocs

• Ericsson

• Forsk

• Hansen Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Infovista

• NEC Corp.

• Nokia

• Oracle

• TEOCO



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Solution:



• Service Orchestration Platform

• Services



By Industry:



• BFSI

• Retail & CPG

• Healthcare

• Government

• Travel & hospitality

• IT & Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Others



About the report:



The global Service Design and Orchestration Tool market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



