Lleida.net signs a 720,000 euro contract with Bosch Telematic Services for 3 years

Madrid, June 18th. The Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) has signed a contract with Bosch Telematic Services for a total amount of 720,000 euros and for a period of 3 years.

According to the contract framework, the technology company will provide the German company with Certified Electronic Contracting and Notification services to perform online contracting processes, accept agreements quickly and easily, and issue certified electronic communications with legal validity.

Bosch Telematic Services is a suite of in-vehicle services from Bosch that offers a wide range of functions to improve driving safety, comfort and efficiency.

Sisco Sapena, CEO of the company Lleida.net, highlighted that, "the signing of this new contract with Bosch Telematic Services for 3 years is a great opportunity to continue demonstrating that our certified electronic communications and contracting services are still leaders in the market".

The Spanish company has accumulated a total of 310 patents in more than 60 countries for its innovations in the field of certified electronic signature, notification and procurement.

Its approach to growth is based on a strong development policy in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a reinforcement of its internationalisation policy.

The company, founded in 1995, was first listed on BME Growth in 2015 on the Madrid stock exchange.

It was subsequently listed on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018 and on OTC Markets in New York in 2020. Its shares are also traded on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges.





