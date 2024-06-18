Telenor Group strengthens and expands its strategic collaboration with AWS to support its sovereign cloud posture

(Copenhagen – TM Forum DTW Ignite – June 18, 2024): Telenor Group today announced it will expand its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to advance its sovereign cloud posture by using AWS’s sovereign-by-design technology, and leveraging Telenor’s strategic investment in Skygard. Currently under construction, Skygard is state-of-the-art secure and energy efficient data centres that Telenor is building with its partners in Norway.

In the first year of extended collaboration, Telenor will invest approx. 100M NOK in its sovereign cloud posture by using AWS and Skygard’s state-of-the-art data centre. Telenor and AWS will collaborate to offer solutions to Norwegian enterprise customers, help to address their key sovereignty and security requirements. Telenor will explore leveraging the same sovereign-by-design AWS infrastructure to host its internal workloads in compliance with Norwegian regulatory requirements.

As the only truly Nordic telco, Telenor will accelerate the modernisation of telecommunications industry, by further scaling its cloud footprint in Telenor Sweden, using advanced and secure cloud technologies from AWS. Telenor will also expand the collaboration to Finland. The modernisation program would transform current IT and technology infrastructure and data centre costs, while improving customer experience, through better performance, faster time-to-market – all whilst meeting the highest security standards.

"Telenor is strengthening its collaboration with AWS to power our next wave of growth and innovation," said Amol Phadke, EVP and Group Chief Technology Officer of Telenor. "Building on our sovereign cloud posture, Telenor will unlock new opportunities to drive value for our customers and wider society."

"Telenor and AWS have a shared commitment to innovation”, said Jan Hofmeyr, VP AWS EC2 Edge. “We are excited to strengthen our collaboration by accelerating Telenor's cloud transformation on AWS, and modernize Telenor’s data centres with AWS infrastructure, starting with Sweden and Finland.”

