KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 10 June 2024 and 14 June 2024, included:
|Date
|No. of shares
|Total price
|Average price
|Lowest price
|Highest price
|10-06-2024
|93 000
|€ 6 131 155
|€ 65.93
|€ 65.30
|€ 66.12
|11-06-2024
|95 000
|€ 6 097 356
|€ 64.18
|€ 63.78
|€ 65.98
|12-06-2024
|92 000
|€ 6 032 955
|€ 65.58
|€ 64.44
|€ 66.08
|13-06-2024
|95 000
|€ 6 160 076
|€ 64.84
|€ 64.30
|€ 65.60
|14-06-2024
|96 000
|€ 6 145 776
|€ 64.02
|€ 63.18
|€ 64.56
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 17 988 766 on 14 June 2024, for a total consideration of € 1 097 046 718.
This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back
