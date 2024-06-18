Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the second tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 25 April 2024.

The duration of the second tranche of the 2024 programme: 16 May to no later than 22 July 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 25 April 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/616714

From 10 June until 14 June 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,000,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 297.7545 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 10 June OSE 500,000 298.5256 149,262,800.00 CEUX TQEX 11 June OSE 500,000 299.0435 149,521,750.00 CEUX TQEX 12 June OSE 500,000 299.7872 149,893,600.00 CEUX TQEX 13 June OSE 500,000 293.6617 146,830,850.00 CEUX TQEX 14 June OSE CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 2,000,000 297.7545 595,509,000.00 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE 8,615,000 300.9088 2,592,328,933.05 CEUX TQEX Total 8,615,000 300.9088 2,592,328,933.05 Total buy-backs under second tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 10,615.000 300.3145 3,187,837,933.05 CEUX TQEX Total 10,615.000 300.3145 3,187,837,933.05



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 87,702,144 own shares, corresponding to 2.92% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 80,021,714 own shares, corresponding to 2.66% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

