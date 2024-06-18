Edge Computing and VDI Deployment Propel Mini Data Center Market Towards USD 8.67 Billion by 2028

Dublin, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mini Data Center Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mini data center industry is poised for substantial growth, with expectations to surge by USD 8.67 billion within the five-year forecast period from 2023-2028, progressing at an impressive CAGR of 21.68%.

Industrial growth is catalyzed by the increasing demand among SMEs, the rising deployment of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and the promise of high efficiency at a lower cost. These factors are propelling the market toward a vibrant future.



Segmentation Insights



A closer look at the segmentation reveals that the mini data center market is bifurcated into containerized and micro data centers. Business segments include both SMEs and large enterprises, while the geographical landscape encompasses North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

This diverse segmentation underscores the universality and scalability of mini data centers across various business sizes and global locations.



Advancements and Opportunities



The emergence of edge computing is identified as a pivotal factor in the market’s growth strategy in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the implementation of software-defined data centers (SDDCs) and the ongoing consolidation of data centers are also anticipated to generate substantial market demand.

Such technological advancements are creating valuable opportunities for enterprises looking to capitalize on the efficiencies and innovations offered by mini data centers.



Vendor Landscape and Market Dynamics



The enriched vendor analysis within the sector is anticipated to assist companies in enhancing their market positions. Prominent vendors in the mini data center market include industry leaders offering a variety of solutions to meet the diverse needs of the market. These vendors play a crucial role in shaping the competitive dynamics and are fundamental to the market's expansion.



The report reflects a detailed overview of the mini data center market, considering current trends, growth drivers, and a strategic approach to future opportunities. With innovation as a constant backdrop, the market is expected to witness a trajectory of sustained growth over the forecast period.



Company Coverage:

CANCOM

Cannon Technologies Ltd.

Canovate Group

Dataracks

Dell Technologies Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Gardner DC Solutions Ltd

Hanley Energy Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM

Inspur Group

Legrand

Minkels

Panduit Corp.

Rahi

Rittal GmbH and Co.

ScaleMatrix Holdings Inc.

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Holdings

