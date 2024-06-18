Synergy ECP Adds Cyber Operations Firm SPYROS

COLUMBIA, Md., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy ECP, a provider of software engineering, cybersecurity and systems engineering services for the U.S. Intelligence Community and Department of Defense, today announced its acquisition of SPYROS Information & Technology Consulting, a cyber operations firm which specializes in solving the Nation’s most difficult problems across the cyber domain. Charlotte-based private equity firm Falfurrias Capital Partners, which partnered with Synergy ECP in October 2023, supported the acquisition.



With roots tracing back to the formative organizations ultimately evolving into the United States Cyber Command, SPYROS provides core capabilities in computer network operations, critical infrastructure resiliency, next generation 5G technology, signals intelligence, and special programs support to the Nation’s most sensitive and technical endeavors. These capabilities enable the highest priority operations of customers within the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and Department of Energy National Laboratories.

The partnership with SPYROS deepens Synergy ECP’s ability to deliver specialized cyber solutions and expands access to key national security customers on the leading edge of cyber tool development and critical infrastructure defense. With the addition of SPYROS, and the recent acquisition of SoftTech Solutions in March, Synergy ECP continues to advance on its mission of delivering mission-focused, highly technical solutions to the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense.

“This is a transformative step for our employees and customers,” said John Goveia founder, President, and CEO of SPYROS. “We are excited to leverage Synergy ECP’s support to accelerate our delivery of cyber solutions, and most importantly, remain the employer of choice for the most senior, experienced, and capable technical experts in their respective fields.”

“SPYROS strengthens our ability to provide critical cyber solutions through an industry-leading team, years of unique past performance, and new contract vehicle access,” said Bruce Howard, founder, and CEO of Synergy ECP. “Together we are positioned at the absolute forefront of national security priorities, and we are thrilled to advance on our collective mission of delivering excellence to customers and accomplishing the most demanding missions under the most difficult circumstances.”

Evergreen Advisors Capital served as a sell-side advisor to SPYROS in this transaction.

About Synergy ECP

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Synergy ECP is a leading provider of cybersecurity, software and systems engineering and IT services to the U.S. intelligence and defense communities. The company leverages its expertise in data transport solutions, software and systems engineering, and other solutions to deliver critical and innovative capabilities to high-level decision makers that enhance our nation’s security. For more information, visit www.synergyecp.com.