Online Marketplace AllSurplus Partners with Aaron Industrial Solutions and Binswanger to Sell Turnkey Medical Device Manufacturing Plant

BETHESDA, Md., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, has partnered with Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS), a global equipment auction, liquidation, and asset management company, and Binswanger, a global leader in full-service commercial real estate, to sell equipment and real estate from a Puritan Medical Products biopharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Portland, Tennessee. The 338,000 square foot facility and hundreds of medical device packaging equipment assets and pristine general plant equipment are available now.



The facility, originally constructed in 1993, underwent major renovations between 2021 and 2022 to modify operations to create medical testing kits to support public health and safety efforts during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“It’s incredibly rare to find a turnkey facility in this pristine of a condition,” said Liquidity Services Vice President of Corporate Sales Chris Register. “Not only is the equipment modern and state-of-the art, but the packaging lines are complete with everything a company would need to start producing medical devices, diagnostic testing kits, and injectables within the first day of use.”

Puritan is offering the facility and manufacturing equipment as a turnkey operation, bulk equipment purchase, or piecemeal liquidation of the assets. The facility contains the full suite of equipment necessary for medical device manufacturing, including Orienting & Feeding Systems, Multi-Lane Linear Thermoformers, Case Packers, Robotic Palletizing Systems, Case Erectors, Case Sealers, and more.

For more information and to view the facility and available equipment, go to AllSurplus.com. For more about Aaron Industrial Solutions, visit AaronIndustrialSolutions.com. For more about Binswanger, visit www.binswanger.com.

About AllSurplus

AllSurplus is the world’s leading online marketplace for surplus business assets, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell inventory and equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), which has supported millions of customers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

About Aaron Industrial Solutions

Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) offers industrial equipment auctions, liquidation sales, and asset management services to businesses needing to liquidate or transfer their surplus assets. With more than 80 years of experience in the buying and selling of industrial assets in all verticals, AIS works with its channel partners to provide onsite and online auction events, liquidations, private treaty sales and other creative ways to maximize and monetize surplus assets.

About Binswanger

Binswanger, a global leader in full-service commercial real estate, has been helping its clients realize their full real estate potential since 1931. Founded by real estate innovator and pioneer, Frank Binswanger Sr., the company operates with the understanding that real estate has the ability to strengthen businesses and transform communities. The company offers a variety of services benefitting both owners and occupiers including global real estate brokerage, location consulting, investment sales, tenant representation, corporate advisory, strategic consulting, and a variety of management services. Having worked with more than half of the Fortune 500, the employee-owned company has long been known as the industry leader in the acquisition and disposition of industrial and commercial facilities around the globe. For more information, please visit www.binswanger.com.

Contact:

Liquidity Services, Inc.

Public Relations

publicrelations@liquidityservices.com

