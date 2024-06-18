OTC Markets Group Welcomes Aixia Group AB to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Aixia Group AB (Spotlight Stock Market: AIXIA B; OTCQX: AIXAF), an information technology company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.



Aixia Group AB begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “AIXAF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Mattias Bergkvist, CEO of Aixia Group AB, commented on the move to OTCQX: "With a very positive increase in our revenue and the profitability of our business in recent times, we are constantly striving to improve all aspects of our business. The upgrade to OTCQX is a natural next step and underlines our optimism for the future."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Aixia Group AB

Aixia Group AB (publ), an information technology (IT) company, engages in the construction and development of IT. It offers consultation services in the areas of project and change management, support specialists, technical project management, IT infrastructure specialists, network specialists, and project specific assignments. The company also provides IT operations, such as Workplace as a service, server hosting, Backup as a service, co-Location, Security as a service, and Network as a service. In addition, it offers storage, hyperconverged data centers, backup and recovery, network and security, and server solutions, as well as artificial intelligence solutions. On September 23, the company changed its name to Aixia Group AB (publ).The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Mölndal, Sweden.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com